Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM players dominate squad

Mar 11, 2017 Sports 0

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), U19 squad left the country on Thursday morning for their Goodwill International tournament in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The BVA 16 man squad will be under the leadership of President of The BVA, former national Captain and present national coach, Levi Nedd.
The squad is expected to return on Tuesday after participating in matches which started yesterday.
Nedd will serve as Manager/ Coach. The rest of the squad is Renaldo Bobb, Laurenzo David, Simon Seecharran, Videshwar Mangroo, Renaldo Griffith, Kevin Todd, Khemraj Chatterpaul, Andy Rohoman, Komal Toolsie, Montel Denny, Jamol Bourne, Kellon Leitch, Diamyon Al Ahmad, Kellon Singh and Renaldo Persaud
The BVA is undertaking the encounter as a result of an invitation by the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF). Whilst in Trinidad the BVA U19 team is expected to participate in matches against teams from the Twin Island Republic and Barbados.
The BVA team has won the tournament on all three occasion that they have participated in the competition. The BVA will also be using the competition for reparation for the upcoming Inter Guiana Games competition. Guyana is the defending champion.
Most of the players are students of the Guysuco Training Center/ Port Mourant. Guysuco continues to demonstrate the will to survive despite many constraints as it churns a number of successful young academics and athletes.
The all-round ability of the students put them in good stead for the Technical, Educational, Vocational, Training (TEVT) programme which will easily enable them to be accepted for work in the Caribbean. Their all-round ability will also be good for their future development.
The BVA is thankful to among others, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Department of Culture Youth and Sports and the St Francis Community Developers. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Mar 11, 2017

Entries for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah meet will be closed tomorrow and no late entries will be accepted even as the organisers have revised the programme of events for the March...
Read More
GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup...

Mar 11, 2017

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th round…Joseph defies Walton hundred to put Jaguars on top

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th...

Mar 11, 2017

Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM players dominate squad

Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM...

Mar 11, 2017

Foo helps Jaguars to win over Samuels’s Cantons

Foo helps Jaguars to win over Samuels’s Cantons

Mar 11, 2017

Former National cyclist set to open fitness gym and Car wash

Former National cyclist set to open fitness gym...

Mar 11, 2017

Warriors destroy Black Sharks in low key affair

Warriors destroy Black Sharks in low key affair

Mar 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GUYSUCO IS NOT TO BE BLAMED

    The constant refrain from the government is that the imposition of the VAT was necessary in order to broaden the tax... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch