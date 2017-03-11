Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM players dominate squad

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), U19 squad left the country on Thursday morning for their Goodwill International tournament in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The BVA 16 man squad will be under the leadership of President of The BVA, former national Captain and present national coach, Levi Nedd.

The squad is expected to return on Tuesday after participating in matches which started yesterday.

Nedd will serve as Manager/ Coach. The rest of the squad is Renaldo Bobb, Laurenzo David, Simon Seecharran, Videshwar Mangroo, Renaldo Griffith, Kevin Todd, Khemraj Chatterpaul, Andy Rohoman, Komal Toolsie, Montel Denny, Jamol Bourne, Kellon Leitch, Diamyon Al Ahmad, Kellon Singh and Renaldo Persaud

The BVA is undertaking the encounter as a result of an invitation by the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF). Whilst in Trinidad the BVA U19 team is expected to participate in matches against teams from the Twin Island Republic and Barbados.

The BVA team has won the tournament on all three occasion that they have participated in the competition. The BVA will also be using the competition for reparation for the upcoming Inter Guiana Games competition. Guyana is the defending champion.

Most of the players are students of the Guysuco Training Center/ Port Mourant. Guysuco continues to demonstrate the will to survive despite many constraints as it churns a number of successful young academics and athletes.

The all-round ability of the students put them in good stead for the Technical, Educational, Vocational, Training (TEVT) programme which will easily enable them to be accepted for work in the Caribbean. Their all-round ability will also be good for their future development.

The BVA is thankful to among others, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Department of Culture Youth and Sports and the St Francis Community Developers. (Samuel Whyte)