Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament…Entries expected to surpass 32

-teams coming from as far as Leguan

The upcoming Bel Air Lions Club / Supligen Dominoes Tournament is shaping up to surpass the inaugural one in terms of teams’ participation.

This is according to Lion Orlando James, who spoke via telephone with Kaieteur Sport yesterday when he stated that word from the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) is that the projected total of thirty-two teams will be easily exceeded.

James, one of the members of the Organising Committee for the Bel Air Lions Club, said that main sponsor Supligen indicated its intention to add incentive for teams registering early and has offered to give each team twelve (12) packets of Supligen upon completion of registration which is set to close on March 20.

He informed that defending champion Sheriff Street Saga Boys Captain in an invited comment said they were already drinking lots of Supligen to increase their thinking power in a bid to successfully defend their title.

James disclosed that teams are expected from as far as Leguan, adding that teams are expressing an eagerness to support a worthy cause with the host already indicating that all proceeds will go towards community projects that is geared to benefit the lesser fortunate within the society.

Among the teams invited to participate are: Killers, Upper Level, Sherriff Street Saga Boys, Masters, Scramblers, Ray’s One Stop, All Seasons, GGMC, Thunder, Strikers, F&H Supremes, Impressers, Frankie’s, Lions A, Spartans, Lions B, Transport, Freddie’s 6, Police and NIS.

With over $500,000 in total prize monies up for grabs, the two-day tournament which will be played on March 25-26, at the Bel Air Lions Den in Section ‘K’, Campbellville is shaping up to provide plenty excitement for the Domino fraternity.

The winning team will receive $250,000, 2nd place $150,000 and 3rd place $100,000 along with trophies.

Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000 and a case of Supligen.