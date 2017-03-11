2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition fixtures released

Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:30 AM
Fixtures for opening night of the 2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition have been released by the organisers.
The competition which commences on Monday, at the National Gymnasium will see
six matches played with the losers facing immediate elimination from the event.
Among the top teams scheduled to appear on opening night are current Georgetown and national Guinness champions Sparta Boss, Festival City, Leopold Street, Agricola Ballers and Broad Street.
Meanwhile, action in the tournament is set to resume Thursday, March 16, at the same venue with champions Bent Street set to open the defence of their title against Stevedore Scheme.
However, the feature clash is between former Guinness champions Back Circle and West Side repeat champions Showstoppers and many have already predicted that this encounter will produce enthralling end to end action until the final whistle.
19:30 hrs North East LaPenitence vs Leopold Street
20:15 hrs Festival City vs West Back Road
21:00 hrs Tucville vs Kitty Weavers
21:45 hrs North Riumveldt vs Agricola Ballers
22:30 hrs Broad Street Ballerz vs Channel 9
23:15 hrs Sparta Boss vs Globe Yard
3/16/2017 fixtures:
19:30 hrs Hustlers vs Tiger Bay
20:15 hrs West Front Road vs Camp Street All Stars
21:00 hrs Albouystown vs Campbellville
21:45 hrs Alexander Village vs Sophia
22:30 hrs Bent Street vs Stevedore Scheme
23:15 hrs Back Circle vs Show Stoppers
Mar 11, 2017One of Guyana’s leading companies which imports products to New York from Guyana and other territories in the Caribbean, Dave West Indian Imports, has renewed its sponsorship contract for the 2017...
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
In what has to be one of the most incredible moments in irresponsible politics ever witnessed in Guyana, Minister Joe... more
The constant refrain from the government is that the imposition of the VAT was necessary in order to broaden the tax... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more