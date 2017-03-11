2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition fixtures released

Fixtures for opening night of the 2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition have been released by the organisers.

The competition which commences on Monday, at the National Gymnasium will see

six matches played with the losers facing immediate elimination from the event.

Among the top teams scheduled to appear on opening night are current Georgetown and national Guinness champions Sparta Boss, Festival City, Leopold Street, Agricola Ballers and Broad Street.

Meanwhile, action in the tournament is set to resume Thursday, March 16, at the same venue with champions Bent Street set to open the defence of their title against Stevedore Scheme.

However, the feature clash is between former Guinness champions Back Circle and West Side repeat champions Showstoppers and many have already predicted that this encounter will produce enthralling end to end action until the final whistle.

19:30 hrs North East LaPenitence vs Leopold Street

20:15 hrs Festival City vs West Back Road

21:00 hrs Tucville vs Kitty Weavers

21:45 hrs North Riumveldt vs Agricola Ballers

22:30 hrs Broad Street Ballerz vs Channel 9

23:15 hrs Sparta Boss vs Globe Yard

3/16/2017 fixtures:

19:30 hrs Hustlers vs Tiger Bay

20:15 hrs West Front Road vs Camp Street All Stars

21:00 hrs Albouystown vs Campbellville

21:45 hrs Alexander Village vs Sophia

22:30 hrs Bent Street vs Stevedore Scheme

23:15 hrs Back Circle vs Show Stoppers