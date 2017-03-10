Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG Educator proposes separate schools for boys and girls

Mar 10, 2017 News 0

“We need to reconsider whether we need at least one or two boy schools and girl schools in this country.” This was the sentiment shared by Dr. Barbara Reynolds, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Planning of International Engagement, of

Deputy Vice Chancellor of UG, Dr. Barbara Reynolds

the University of Guyana.
“Not remand schools,” she explained.
She told a gathering of women’s rights activists, parliamentarians and civil society members that perhaps not all children might be able to fully explore their academic capabilities and talents by studying in a co-education institution.
“I am a fan of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, but I don’t think that every school in the country can be co-ed and we get away with it,” Dr. Reynolds said.
She explained that the growth between men and women, girls and boys are different, and that there should be separate schools that cater to their uniqueness.
“…Schools that enhances the trajectory…the natural, biological, emotional, intellection, and developmental trajectories, that are different between boys and girls.”
Dr. Reynolds went further to say, “We know that boys mature later than girls and when they get locked in a cycle of failing while their female classmates succeed, they are going to exit school, because they don’t want to fail. They are not ready yet to learn.”
Dr. Reynolds told the attendees of a Women’s Roundtable Discussion to commemorate International Women’s Day, that she is fully cognizant of the fact that her view to have separate gender schools does not “come over very, very well.”
She is of the strong belief however, that the all boys schools in particular, will help in keeping more young men in school, and therefore, reduce the dropout figures among males.
“I know from talking to men, that they clock out if they are seeming to fail…not because they don’t have a good brain, but because they are consumed with football, or swimming, or whatever.”
The University of Guyana official went further to explain, “I know that when we were kids, we used to be amazed at the QC (Queen’s College) boys. They would fool around and fool around and then they ended up with more ‘O’ Level passes than we did. Why? Because their lifecycle has a different trajectory,” Dr. Reynolds pointed out.
Queen’s College, which was established in 1844, as the Queen’s College Grammar School for boys. It was founded by William Piercy Austin, D.D. – Bishop of the Anglican diocese of then British Guiana. Another all-boys school was the St. Stanislaus College. The female equivalent to these schools at that time, were The Bishops’ High School and the St. Joseph High School.

More in this category

Sports

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Mar 10, 2017

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Read More
Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts stardom

Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts...

Mar 10, 2017

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s...

Mar 10, 2017

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens...

Mar 10, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St...

Mar 10, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag...

Mar 10, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and...

Mar 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch