Thunderbolt Flour Power National U17s pay courtesy call on NAMILCO

Urged to strive for excellence by MD Bert Sukhai

Some members of the Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 team which just returned from the Tournoi Paul Chillan Invitational tournament in Martinique yesterday paid a courtesy call on title sponsor of the

National Intra Association Under-17 League, National Milling Company of Guyana, NAMILCO.

Accompanied by Coach Bryan Joseph and Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Competitions Director, Rev. Ian Alves, the team took the opportunity to brief the top brass of NAMILCO on their recent performance whilst also presenting a detailed report to the company on the first round of two of the inaugural National League.

Present for the company were Managing Director Bert Sukhai, Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod and Engineer, Ralph Hemsing.

In his remarks, Sukhai told the attentive youths that NAMILCO has been attending to the needs of the Guyanese public by providing quality products in the flour line for the past 48 years and has been able to do so because they have been striving for excellence and to do better.

”I think you should use the same objectives that we have at your level. Always strive to do your best. We will try our best to ensure you do your best with the help of the GFF.”

McLeod in offering congratulations to the players and management staff reminded them that they are the first batch of players from the intra association league which he believes can change the fortunes and shape of Guyana’s football.

”The objective is to see Guyana’s football develop and get to that point, that status internationally that we think its capable of occupying; that does credit to the talent pool that is available.”

The ardent football lover said that whilst the players would have conducted themselves as true ambassadors and have performed creditably, it is also important that they celebrate this moment as a means of motivation.

”Because what is really is about is development, where will you go to, where can the talent take you and so its very important that you recognize that the message from this event is that your abundant talent when combined with discipline and good instruction can take you much further others who have trod this path before has gone.”

He noted that the kind of opportunities available to the players at this juncture, many others would have loved to have had it but they didn’t have it.

”So you have an opportunity, if you will hone your skills, if you would bring that self control, that discipline to the mix; if you make yourself available to be taught, to be guided by those who have been there before, by those who know the road that you have an opportunity to really see yourselves in position that would make you the envy of your peers.”

Captain Joshua Ferreira in the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues and coaching staff thanked Mr. Sukhai, his staff and NAMILCO for their investment in the team and promised to continue aiming high and striving for excellence.

In Martinique, Guyana ended the competition on a high having defeated one of the Caribbean toughest and accomplished football nations, Haiti, 3-1; this is after suffering close defeats to home team Martinique 2-1 and 0-1 to Guadeloupe.

The Thunderbolt Flour Power side named the most disciplined team and collected the Fair Play trophy for their efforts while also having two players on the competition’s best X1 in Jeremy Garrett and Raushan Ritch.