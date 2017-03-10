St. Francis Community Developers to embark on several major projects for 2017

-Region Six to see the implementation of its first Tilapia Nursery

The St Francis Community Developers with the help of Food for the Poor (Guyana) and other international donors have over the years provided a service to Berbice, particularly Region Six that can be considered second

to none.

The Non Governmental Organization which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year will be looking to expand and improve several services within the region as a means of fostering development.

The Chief Executive Officer, Alex Montgomery Foster, during a recent activity held at the St Francis Community Developers Head Office in Port Mourant rolled out his organization’s plans for 2017.

According to the CEO the club has received the go ahead and funding for 21 projects that will see much co-operation from the Government of Guyana, Overseas donors and Food For the Poor Guyana.

Just recently three families received the keys to their new homes as part of his housing plan for the less fortunate. This was in conjunction with Food for the Poor Guyana and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission. A National Suicide Conference was launched a week ago as a medium of St Francis to tackle the scourge of suicide in the Region.

He noted that with suicide not being an independent matter but rather an incorporated activity, St Francis will eventually work to eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with persons trying to access their services.

Other projects that took place and are slated to continue this year include the distribution of combination furniture to several institutions. The beneficiaries of this programme included the Fyrish Primary School, which through the Department of Education, received 50 pairs of combination furniture.

The Guysuco Training Centre received 80 pairs of furniture that is currently being utilized at the hostel for evening studies. The Felix Austin Training College, Adventure, Corentyne, received 107 pairs of combination furniture as well.

One hundred and twenty-five writing desks, along with 175 cupboards, and 80 bookshelves were also distributed this year to the GUYSUCO Training Centre, Felix Austin Training College, New Amsterdam Traffic Dept and the Corriverton Amerindian Students Hostel.

The New Amsterdam Prison also benefited from 10 ceiling fans with twelve more to be distributed shortly to twelve play schools in Region Six.

A career centre is also expected to take shape to complement the present services of St Francis. The centre will be constructed to facilitate a music room to house four pianos, two marching bands and other musical instruments. The second part of the building will accommodate an Information Technology Centre whilst the third section of the edifice will see an inland fishing and greenhouse shade house developmental centre.

Foster also revealed that he was asked by two Government Ministers to share his expertise with all ten regions in the country. This will be effective when practical demonstrations and practical teaching can be executed, thus a resource centre will be created.

Another major projected that will take place will be the creation a tilapia nursery. Two ponds have already taken shape. This will be the first Tilapia Nursery in Region Six that will support the St Francis Tilapia Extensions at Limlair Village.

The latter is a project that is supported by Food for the Poor Guyana, New Amsterdam Olenderff Carriers and the Australian Government. The tilapia nursery will have the capacity to produce 10,000 fingerlings every eight weeks or 60,000 per year.

Also, the government together with the Ministry of Social Protection will see the construction of 10 shade houses for families in Region Six, the shade houses are expected to be completed within a few weeks.

Another project to be completed by the NGO includes the construction of a two-storey building that will house a preservation centre. By October the centre will be able to see the production of ketchup, pepper, casreep, cassava bread, baby feed and much more. The building will also have a training workshop for the purpose of training carpenters and craft men.

Foster also stated that they are looking to also improve the present facilities of St Francis with it being the only organization in the country that can fully self sustain all of its operational costs.

Some of the other major projects and activities include the launching of St Francis International in the United States of America, the launching of St. Francis Consultancies Service and Community Development and the launching of the first early childhood and development training centre in Guyana with twelve play schools already established.

Foster expressed gratitude towards the CEO Of Food for the Poor Mr. Ken Vincent for their faith and confidence in St Francis.