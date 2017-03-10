Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
In a major upset last Friday at St Stanislaus College, GCC Warriors overpowered Marian Academy in one of the hottest girls Under-14 games of the night. Despite leading the game 3-1 at one point Marian Academy failed to
defend their lead ending the game 4-6.
The GCC Warriors’ dynamic duo Kirsten Gomes and Alana Cheung both scored hat-tricks during the match guaranteeing them a tie for this week’s Smalta’s female top scorers of the day.
SHC Sensations was able to secure three additional points after thrashing Hikers 7-0 which now ties them with Marian Academy for second place in the current standings. SHC Silencers continue to lead the group undefeated and will meet Marian Academy today at St. Joseph High School.
In the Boy’s Division, St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels maintain their lead on the points table as they continued to be undefeated after Friday night’s games. SHC Samurai was able to defend an early lead against SHC Scorchers to defeat them 2-1 removing the Scorchers from a three-way tie with St Joseph and SHC Scalpels in points.
HHC Garnett Street’s Baraka Garnett, one of the brothers who gave this team their name, was the Smalta’s male top scorer of the day scoring three goals in his team’s defeat of GCC War Dogs 8-1.
The league has already seen some significant improvement in players’ skills since its start earlier last month. It is a very promising endeavour for the future of hockey in schools and for future national teams. Games continue today, at St Joseph’s High School from 16:00-19:00hrs.
Mar 10, 2017Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Anil Nandlall leant his frame against the rail of the High Court balcony. This was about the third or fourth day of... more
For those who were wondering when the wall that Donald Trump promised would have been constructed, the good news is... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more