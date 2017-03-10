Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph's and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

In a major upset last Friday at St Stanislaus College, GCC Warriors overpowered Marian Academy in one of the hottest girls Under-14 games of the night. Despite leading the game 3-1 at one point Marian Academy failed to

Part of the action in the clash between GCC and St. Joseph’s High School.

defend their lead ending the game 4-6.
The GCC Warriors’ dynamic duo Kirsten Gomes and Alana Cheung both scored hat-tricks during the match guaranteeing them a tie for this week’s Smalta’s female top scorers of the day.
SHC Sensations was able to secure three additional points after thrashing Hikers 7-0 which now ties them with Marian Academy for second place in the current standings. SHC Silencers continue to lead the group undefeated and will meet Marian Academy today at St. Joseph High School.
In the Boy’s Division, St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels maintain their lead on the points table as they continued to be undefeated after Friday night’s games. SHC Samurai was able to defend an early lead against SHC Scorchers to defeat them 2-1 removing the Scorchers from a three-way tie with St Joseph and SHC Scalpels in points.
HHC Garnett Street’s Baraka Garnett, one of the brothers who gave this team their name, was the Smalta’s male top scorer of the day scoring three goals in his team’s defeat of GCC War Dogs 8-1.
The league has already seen some significant improvement in players’ skills since its start earlier last month. It is a very promising endeavour for the future of hockey in schools and for future national teams. Games continue today, at St Joseph’s High School from 16:00-19:00hrs.

