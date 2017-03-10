Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President warns soldiers to guard the environment

Mar 10, 2017 News 0

…as GDF’s Officers’ conference kicks off

Commander In Chief of the armed forces, President David Granger, told those

President David Granger receiving the Presidential salute upon his arrival at Base Camp Ayanganna.

attending the opening session of the Guyana Defence Force Annual Officers’ conference that ranks also have to keep a watchful eye on threats to the environment.
“Guyana is becoming a green state, and threats could arise from illegal activities, which result in the pollution of our water ways or damage to our protected areas and national park,” the retired Brigadier said, making reference to the recent mining activities detected at the Kaieteur National Park.
“The force therefore, shares responsibility for exercising guardianship over our flora and fauna and of our marine and natural resources.”
Meanwhile, President Granger echoed what he said was the intention of Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, to reestablish the army’s reserve force.
“The Defence Act prescribes that the GDF (Guyana Defence Force), shall consist of a regular force and a reserve force, and my Minister of Legal Affairs, reminded me that the word- ‘shall’ implies an absence of options or choice. It is mandatory. It was therefore the intention of the framers of the act, that the reserve force should ever be dissolved…should ever be diminished.”

President David Granger (seated centre) is flanked by Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan and Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams. Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon is next to Minister Williams and Brigadier Patrick West is next to Minister Ramjattan. Standing behind are officers of the Guyana Defence Force.

The actual statement given by Brigadier West was not heard by the independent media. As a matter of fact, the media was only allowed into the conference area during the end of President Granger’s speech. Only the Government Information Agency (GINA) was present for the entire opening of the forum.
Nonetheless, the Head of State said, “Given our limited financial and material resources and by force of circumstance, the Defence Doctrine must be based on maintaining a small regular force and a relatively large reserve force which can be deployed to all parts of the country to respond to emergencies.”
Granger noted too that there would be army reserves in each of the 10 administrative regions, which would allow for ranks to respond promptly to natural or any man-made disasters, such as incursions.
Granger hopes that the reserve force is kept at its “sufficient strength” in the capital town of every administrative region. This includes technical capability of the Coast Guard as well as Air, Artillery and Engineer Corps being up to date, in addition to ensuring that the efficiency of the troops stationed on the ground.
Granger expressed confidence that over the next three years, friendly governments would assist the army in its effort to strengthen its technical arms.

More in this category

Sports

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Mar 10, 2017

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Read More
Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts stardom

Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts...

Mar 10, 2017

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s...

Mar 10, 2017

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens...

Mar 10, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St...

Mar 10, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag...

Mar 10, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and...

Mar 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch