President warns soldiers to guard the environment

…as GDF’s Officers’ conference kicks off

Commander In Chief of the armed forces, President David Granger, told those

attending the opening session of the Guyana Defence Force Annual Officers’ conference that ranks also have to keep a watchful eye on threats to the environment.

“Guyana is becoming a green state, and threats could arise from illegal activities, which result in the pollution of our water ways or damage to our protected areas and national park,” the retired Brigadier said, making reference to the recent mining activities detected at the Kaieteur National Park.

“The force therefore, shares responsibility for exercising guardianship over our flora and fauna and of our marine and natural resources.”

Meanwhile, President Granger echoed what he said was the intention of Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West, to reestablish the army’s reserve force.

“The Defence Act prescribes that the GDF (Guyana Defence Force), shall consist of a regular force and a reserve force, and my Minister of Legal Affairs, reminded me that the word- ‘shall’ implies an absence of options or choice. It is mandatory. It was therefore the intention of the framers of the act, that the reserve force should ever be dissolved…should ever be diminished.”

The actual statement given by Brigadier West was not heard by the independent media. As a matter of fact, the media was only allowed into the conference area during the end of President Granger’s speech. Only the Government Information Agency (GINA) was present for the entire opening of the forum.

Nonetheless, the Head of State said, “Given our limited financial and material resources and by force of circumstance, the Defence Doctrine must be based on maintaining a small regular force and a relatively large reserve force which can be deployed to all parts of the country to respond to emergencies.”

Granger noted too that there would be army reserves in each of the 10 administrative regions, which would allow for ranks to respond promptly to natural or any man-made disasters, such as incursions.

Granger hopes that the reserve force is kept at its “sufficient strength” in the capital town of every administrative region. This includes technical capability of the Coast Guard as well as Air, Artillery and Engineer Corps being up to date, in addition to ensuring that the efficiency of the troops stationed on the ground.

Granger expressed confidence that over the next three years, friendly governments would assist the army in its effort to strengthen its technical arms.