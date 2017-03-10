Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

Mar 10, 2017 Sports

Defending champions Pouderoyen will; receive their sternest test yet when they tangle

Jamal Harvey (left) and Trayon Bobb – Uitvlugt Warriors FC

with the red hot Uitvlugt Warriors in the first semi final of the 2017 edition of the National Sports Commission sponsored Den Amstel Football Club organized Mash knock-out competition.
The two arch rivals will collide tonight from 18:30hrs at the Leonora Track and Field Football Field from 18:30hrs with the final match of the night bringing together the host club and Eagles FC of Stewartville,
Pouderoyen had defeated Stewartville 5-0 whilst Den Amstel had waltzed to a huge 13-0 triumph over Wales United in their respective quarter finals.
In the final two quarter final matches contested on Wednesday night at the same venue, Uitvlugt Warriors eased to an almost effortless 6-0 win over Golden Warriors of West Bank while Eagles had to leave it late to get past another West Bank based side, Young Achievers, 2-0.
Uitvlugt was led into the semis by Jamal Harvey who blasted a hat-trick but featuring in three of the goals along with one of his own was the indefatigable Trayon Bobb whose energy and high work ethic was very visible.
Bobb served the opening corner that allowed Harvey to tuck in the first of his three goals in the 7th minute as well as the cross that saw Harvey netting his brace two minutes later. Smart work and split second thinking by Boob saw him lengthening the lead on 31 minutes by simply flicking the ball over the advancing goalkeeper’s head into the open nets.
With the match 35 minutes old, Harvey made it 4-0 when he netted his third from the penalty spot as Uitvlugt continued their rampage to show who the real warriors were.
Daniel Floy added his name to the score sheet in the 40th minute (5-0) whilst the deal was sealed in terms of the final score line and Uitvlugt’s semi final place when Seon Bobb, Trayon’s brother converted in the 54th minute.
In the opening match, Eagles were kept at bay by a determined Young Achievers begfore the latter eventually cracked allowing the Eagles to hit in two unanswered goals to seal the win. Scoring for Eagles were Orette Stephenson in the 58th minute and Andrew Adelph in the 66th minute. (Franklin Wilson)

