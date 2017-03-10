Loan Company head allegedly defrauds customer of six vehicles

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
Mar 10, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Clayton Alleyne, 56, of Lot 179 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud.
The charge read that between December 2 and December 13, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Spares six motor cars valued at $26.3 million using a forged Republic Bank manger’s cheque drawn for the said sum in favour of Fantasy Auto Spares.
The Chairman of Micro Business Developers and Consultant Corporation pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.
Police Prosecutor, Deniro Jones, told the court that Alleyne entered into an agreement of sales to purchase the six vehicles from Jeetendra Ram.
The Prosecutor further stated that the defendant paid the Virtual Complainant with a manager’s cheque which was discovered to be forged.
Alleyne was represented by Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail. During the attorney bail application he told the court that his client is the father of seven and a successful businessman.
Fung-a-Fat told the court that his client is not a flight risk and if granted bail he will lodge his passport and land transport with the Police until the completion of the trial but then the court heard that the defendant is not an owner of a passport neither a transport.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones had no objection to bail being granted to Alleyne but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
Jones further told the court that three of the six vehicles were recovered and returned to Ram.
Chief Magistrate then granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $400,000 and ordered him to report to the fraud squad every Friday until the completion of the trial.
Last Friday, the Guyana Police Fraud had issued a wanted bulletin for Alleyne for questioning in relation to fraud committed on Jeetendra Ram
Alleyne will make his next court appearance on March 27, for statements.
