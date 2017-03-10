Kwame pay a personal visit to SOCU

Labba Lip Kwame go in to SOCU yesterday fuh questioning. He lef de place vex. In fact he was vex from de start. Since Tuesday SOCU was arresting people and dem wasn’t even calling Kwame. Dem boys see when he put heself near Jagdeo and Luncheon hoping that SOCU woulda carry him down and dem ignore him.

De man was vex even before Tuesday. When he go to court and de magistrate find him for assaulting Bencock, he get vex and not because of de fine. To understand people got to understand that yesterday, SOCU didn’t call Kwame; he go by heself.

This is a man who like to be in a room wid nuff men. When he decide to go to SOCU yesterday, de staff coming out and he pushing to go in. Dem boys suggest that is because de James boy look strong that Kwame eye light up and so he decide to visit after hours. He didn’t bargain to see the British expert in de room.

Dem boys seh that is not today he got he eye pun James; that is why he was very disappointed when SOCU didn’t call him in de first place. Dem boys now understand why Kwame was vex wid de fine. He did prefer a jail sentence.

De situation getting more drastic. Is de same thing happen de other day. Jagdeo did mek a speech about protest. He call some people from Berbice and tell dem to protest outside Ohh Pee. That was good until de people realize that Soulja Bai don’t got here because de place under repair.

Dem decide to visit Jagdeo to ask fuh advice. De same time dem see two traffic police riding going bout dem own business. Dem boys seh dem never see people scatter so fast. De people did done hear that de police coming to arrest Jagdeo.

Dem is de same people who got to protest when SOCU decide to jail Jagdeo and he kavakamites.

Talk half and help Kwame wid he eye pun Jamesey.