Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
Guinness Bar and Mendonca Creole both of Durban Street have lent support to the Lyall
Gittens dominos competition which is set for Sunday at Leguan Stelling, Essequibo River. Gittens received a trophy which will be given to one of the top teams in the tournament.
The competition which is being held in collaboration with Dr. Narine will commence at 10:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000. The MVP will pocket $5,000. Teams can contact Dr. Narine on 697 2929 for more information.
