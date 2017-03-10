Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar and Mendonca Creole both of Durban Street have lent support to the Lyall

Gittens dominos competition which is set for Sunday at Leguan Stelling, Essequibo River. Gittens received a trophy which will be given to one of the top teams in the tournament.

The competition which is being held in collaboration with Dr. Narine will commence at 10:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000. The MVP will pocket $5,000. Teams can contact Dr. Narine on 697 2929 for more information.