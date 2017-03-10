Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Mar 10, 2017 Sports 0

Guinness Bar and Mendonca Creole both of Durban Street have lent support to the Lyall

Lyall Gittens (center) accepts the trophy from staff members of Guinness Bar.

Gittens dominos competition which is set for Sunday at Leguan Stelling, Essequibo River. Gittens received a trophy which will be given to one of the top teams in the tournament.
The competition which is being held in collaboration with Dr. Narine will commence at 10:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $80,000, runner up a trophy and $40,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000. The MVP will pocket $5,000. Teams can contact Dr. Narine on 697 2929 for more information.

More in this category

Sports

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Mar 10, 2017

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Read More
Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts stardom

Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts...

Mar 10, 2017

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s...

Mar 10, 2017

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens...

Mar 10, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St...

Mar 10, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag...

Mar 10, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and...

Mar 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch