Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPHC gets $22M donation from China

Mar 10, 2017 News 0

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) received a donation of medical supplies and equipment valued at approximately $22M from the 12th Chinese Medical Brigade, yesterday.

From Left to right: Head of the Orthopaedics Unit, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Dr. David Samaroo, and Head of the 12th Chinese Medical Brigade, Dr. Lianhau Chen handing over one of the vital monitors to chairperson of the GPHC Board of Directors, Kesaundra Alves and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GPHC, Allan Johnson.

The head of Brigade, Dr. Lianhau Chen, said that the Chinese Government remains committed to ensuring that Guyana is supplied with the necessary equipment for efficient health services delivery. Dr Chen said the donation is a reflection of China’s friendship with Guyana.
Equipment donated include a microscope, an ultrasound machine, and vital signs monitors and other supporting equipment. These and other instruments will be used in the areas of ophthalmology, gynaecology, and for ultrasound, chairperson of the GPHC’s Board of Directors, Kesaundra Alves said.
She received the donation on behalf of the hospital. “Throughout the history of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China, the Chinese government has continually and significantly contributed to public health in Guyana, whether through the donation of medical supplies, equipment, (and) pharmaceuticals, or through the provision of medical services.”
Consultant and Head of the Orthopaedics unit, Dr. David Samaroo, said that the laparoscopic and ophthalmology services offered by the GPHC have improved significantly. In 2009, the medical brigade at that time donated laparoscopic instruments, and the GPHC opened up a laparoscopic centre.
“In 2010 and 2011, the subsequent group (Medical Brigade) donated a number of instruments to the ophthalmology department. They accelerated the way and the pace at which we were treating patients for cataract surgeries. We had about 10 to 12 patients per week for cataract surgery. At present we have about 15 to 20 persons on a daily basis that would have received cataract surgery,” Dr Samaroo explained.
In September, Guyana received medical equipment from the People’s Republic of China valued US$420,000. The bilateral relations between Guyana and China continue to be strengthened as time goes by and is reflected by the yearly donations to boost performance in the areas of education, infrastructure and health. Bilateral relations between the two countries were forged in 1972. (Delicia Haynes)

More in this category

Sports

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Mar 10, 2017

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Read More
Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts stardom

Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts...

Mar 10, 2017

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s...

Mar 10, 2017

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens...

Mar 10, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St...

Mar 10, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag...

Mar 10, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and...

Mar 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch