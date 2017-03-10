GPHC gets $22M donation from China

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) received a donation of medical supplies and equipment valued at approximately $22M from the 12th Chinese Medical Brigade, yesterday.

The head of Brigade, Dr. Lianhau Chen, said that the Chinese Government remains committed to ensuring that Guyana is supplied with the necessary equipment for efficient health services delivery. Dr Chen said the donation is a reflection of China’s friendship with Guyana.

Equipment donated include a microscope, an ultrasound machine, and vital signs monitors and other supporting equipment. These and other instruments will be used in the areas of ophthalmology, gynaecology, and for ultrasound, chairperson of the GPHC’s Board of Directors, Kesaundra Alves said.

She received the donation on behalf of the hospital. “Throughout the history of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China, the Chinese government has continually and significantly contributed to public health in Guyana, whether through the donation of medical supplies, equipment, (and) pharmaceuticals, or through the provision of medical services.”

Consultant and Head of the Orthopaedics unit, Dr. David Samaroo, said that the laparoscopic and ophthalmology services offered by the GPHC have improved significantly. In 2009, the medical brigade at that time donated laparoscopic instruments, and the GPHC opened up a laparoscopic centre.

“In 2010 and 2011, the subsequent group (Medical Brigade) donated a number of instruments to the ophthalmology department. They accelerated the way and the pace at which we were treating patients for cataract surgeries. We had about 10 to 12 patients per week for cataract surgery. At present we have about 15 to 20 persons on a daily basis that would have received cataract surgery,” Dr Samaroo explained.

In September, Guyana received medical equipment from the People’s Republic of China valued US$420,000. The bilateral relations between Guyana and China continue to be strengthened as time goes by and is reflected by the yearly donations to boost performance in the areas of education, infrastructure and health. Bilateral relations between the two countries were forged in 1972. (Delicia Haynes)