GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

Having dominated the Superbike category in the season ending Drag Meet last October,

Mark Menezes will no doubt be aiming to continue his dominance of the division when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) stages its ‘Reaction’ Meet next Sunday, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Menezes swept aside all challenges and even offered to confront the powerful Toyota Caldina of champion driver Sean Persaud, but found out that he was no match for Persaud’s car. Menezes was simply superb and due to that unforgettable performance will now understandably become the hunted so he will have to be on top of his game to repel those coming after his crown.

The confirmation of the Dutch competitors will add to the excitement since they too have some very fast machines and it will be interesting to see how Menezes fare against them.

What is certain is that he never backs down from a challenge and fans, just as they had witnessed the last time, will be in for a real treat, especially with Menezes 600cc CBR anticipated to be in the lineup.