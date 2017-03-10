GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
Having dominated the Superbike category in the season ending Drag Meet last October,
Mark Menezes will no doubt be aiming to continue his dominance of the division when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) stages its ‘Reaction’ Meet next Sunday, at the South Dakota Circuit.
Menezes swept aside all challenges and even offered to confront the powerful Toyota Caldina of champion driver Sean Persaud, but found out that he was no match for Persaud’s car. Menezes was simply superb and due to that unforgettable performance will now understandably become the hunted so he will have to be on top of his game to repel those coming after his crown.
The confirmation of the Dutch competitors will add to the excitement since they too have some very fast machines and it will be interesting to see how Menezes fare against them.
What is certain is that he never backs down from a challenge and fans, just as they had witnessed the last time, will be in for a real treat, especially with Menezes 600cc CBR anticipated to be in the lineup.
Mar 10, 2017Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Anil Nandlall leant his frame against the rail of the High Court balcony. This was about the third or fourth day of... more
For those who were wondering when the wall that Donald Trump promised would have been constructed, the good news is... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more