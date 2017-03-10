GAPF Bench Press Competition set for Fitness Revolution Gym

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Bounty Farm Ltd. on board
The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) in its continuing efforts to achieve some level of self sustenance will be embarking on a fund raising Bench Press Competition come Sunday March 19, 2017.

Bounty Farm Ltd. Manager Keith Fernandes (right) hands over sponsorship cheque to GAPF’s Dr. Osmond Mack.

The venue will be the brand new Fitness Revolution Gym located opposite GWI at LBI on the East Coast of Demerara; owner, Dion Dutt expressed delight in making his facility available to the GAPF for this event.
Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary of the federation, Dr. Osmond Mack informed that they have been able to re-ignite corporate support from former long standing partner, Bounty Farm Ltd.
Mack said that this fund raising event will have bar-b-que on sale and this is possible with a generous donation from Bounty Farm Ltd. through Manager Mr. Keith Fernandes who commented.
”Bounty Farm Ltd. is proud to be associated with the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, we have always been an avid supporter of sports and its development in Guyana and would continue to play our part from a corporate perspective. We would like to wish you luck on your upcoming fundraising event and a successful, 2017.”
Mack expressed the federation’s gratitude to Fernandes and is calling on all fans, lovers and supporters of the sport to come out on Sunday March 19th to participate or cheer on their favourite athlete.
Bar-b-que would be on sale from 13:00 to 17:00hrs while the weigh-in for the novelty bench press competition will begin at 11:00hrs and last until 12:30hrs with action pressing off at 13:00hrs.
At stake would be trophies, cash and supplement hampers and competitors are being notified that the International Powerliftinmg Federation under whose rules the GAPF operates, would be relaxed pertaining to the execution of the lift.
However, competitors would be informed of the technical rules that will govern this novelty event prior to the start.
Meanwhile, longstanding corporate partner of the federation, Fitness Express is once again on board according to Mack and the federation is continually grateful to Managing Director of Fitness Express, Jamie Mc Donald for his and his company’s investment.

