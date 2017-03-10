From trash to something,….Intricate Creations makes waves on the art and craft market

By Samuel Whyte

Intricate Creations is an upcoming and thriving art and craft business located at Lot 49 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The business which had humble beginnings in 2000 is owned by Melba Lagadou, a Science teacher, at the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School.

Lagadoue was motivated to get involved in the Eco friendly creativity since she was small.

Growing up as a little girl and visiting her grandmother at 54 Winkle Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice is where it all started. She was always fascinated by a preserved dried arrangement which was hanging on the wall. The arrangement was made from a few tiny natural plants and sea shells and coated in acrylic. It was said to be over 88 years old. The cream wall background and circular shape gave it a unique appearance on the wall.

Melba was so fascinated by the creation that she took it to her home twice. However, on both occasions her mother returned it to her grandmother’s house and on each occasion she was spanked. But determined she was.

As years passed she continued to visit her grandmother and seeing the creation gave her great motivation to be creative. She grew older and there was something in her that drew her to the creative world.

She would collect flowers and other parts from plants and shell when possible. During her excitement she would place those collections in her home.

It was not all smooth sailing for Melba, as her mother would throw most of the collections out of the house.

After her grandmother died she was fortunate to get that said wall piece which she cherishes up to now. She still gets inspiration from that piece to go to a higher level.

As time went by Lagadou was able to enhance her skill by fusing her natural talent and knowledge of the scientific world. She would assist others with their assignments, projects and craft work, especially those that dealt with plant or animal matters especially conservation drawing.

Her desire to move further came when a student from a tertiary institution approached her for assistance with a project she had to submit based on the coconut palm. Time was limited; everything had to be made from the coconut plant: – she had to use the root, branches, trunk and other parts of the tree. Despite the limited time the project was completed in time and the student received an A+.

She became more interested in other palms and the remains of plants, animals and fishes. She began using scales, feathers and even shells to make her creations.

According to Ms Lagadou, most of Intricate Creations works are being sold in Georgetown. Demands for her creations are increasing and can be found in private homes and offices in New Amsterdam and Georgetown and other parts of Guyana. Her pieces can also be found in the Caribbean and further afield including Barbados, Antigua, Suriname and the USA.

Intricate Creations had its opportunity to take the spotlight on March 5, 2016 when fashion designer Sonia Noel hosted a Women in Business Expo at the Pegasus Hotel.

Her participation in that event came with a challenge. After making contact with Ms. Noel she was told that there is no space available. But after some pleading she was told to send some photographs of her work which she did. Within minutes she was called by Noel with great news. “I am very impressed with your creativity and I squeezed you in. Time was limited for that expo; I managed to complete 26 pieces. My booth attracted a great number of people; they were delighted to know that those creations were made right here from the coconut palm. I have been receiving numerous requests since then.

Speaking of some of her recent accomplishment– Intricate Creations participated with success at Guyexpo and the Golden Jubilee expos in 2016. Her pieces were a hit at the Coconut Festival held last October.

Lagadou’s creations were also on display at the New Amsterdam Town Day and were the centre of attraction on the 3rd and 4th December at the Women’s Market Day activity held at the Giftland Mall in Georgetown.

She was part of a Family Fun day Exhibition on February 25, last, at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

Ms Lagadou is currently sharing her skill twice weekly with students of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Drop in Centre at Smythfield, New Amsterdam. She is scheduled to do some work in central Corentyne while plans are also on stream for her to work in a number of other learning institutions in Guyana.

Taking the Green Economy Initiative as her mantra, Melba stated that it is an appropriate time for Guyanese to be more eco-friendly and take the green economy initiative to a next level and create an eco-friendly environment.

Intricate Creations has an office at Fabulous Home International Reality Guyana, situated at 9 Church Street opposite the Pet Shop. You can visit and make purchases and orders.

Melba would like to give praise and thanks to God for blessing her with her unique skills. She is also grateful to her family and friends who give her the courage to move on. Melba also thanks Sonia Elizabeth Noel for giving her the opportunity to take “Intricate Creations” to another level in Guyana.

Intricate hands can be found on Facebook at – “Intricate hands collections” or can be contacted on telephone 610-1131 or 6766187.