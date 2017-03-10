Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:55 AM

Former Roger Khan associate held after AK-47, M-70 found in home

A former associate of convicted drug kingpin, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan was detained yesterday after police unearthed two high-powered weapons and magazines at his home.
The discovery was made around 15.00 hrs yesterday, after a female occupant told the police that she had found the firearm while cleaning the home located at First Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.
The weapons were found in a duffel bag, along with two magazines.
Crime Chief confirmed the arrest of “a Meten-Meer-Zorg businessman,” adding that ballistic tests are to be conducted on the seized firearms.
Kaieteur News understands that the detained man is the owner of a fast food business. A source confirmed that the suspect, and others, were taken into custody in December, 2002, after army ranks intercepted Roger Khan, Haroon Yahya, and policeman Sean Belfield, in a pickup at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, with a massive arms cache.
The cache included M-16 assault rifles with night vision devices; Uzi sub-machine gun with silencer; Glock 9mm pistols; 12-gauge shotgun; other small calibre weapons; bullet-proof vests; helmets; a computer and other electronic gadgetry with digitised electronic maps and plans of Georgetown and certain East Coast villages.
They were never charged.
In an affidavit, Khan’s attorneys described him as the Director of Classic Development Inc (CDI), a construction firm engaged in the building of houses throughout the country.
The businessman presently under arrest was also listed as being employed by Classic Developers and Contractors (CDC) as a procurer of building materials.

