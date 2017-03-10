Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
While some were at home relaxing, shopping, in the salon, and perhaps chilling with friends, Guyana’s female rugby players chose to celebrate International Women’s Day by participating in a Sevens match,
at the National Park.
The disciplined, dedicated, strong and passionate women of the sport braved the inclement weather to showcase their skills and at the same time celebrate the occasion with more than 2.2 million women and girls who play the game around the world.
President of the GRFU Peter Green in his address to the players urged them to continue to assist in marketing the sport even as the union strives to expand and develop the sport locally. The Guyana female ruggers ranked 27th of 49 countries in the world that the game is played according to World Rugby, is set to compete this weekend in French Guiana along with the Under-19 15s National Team.
The teams and their respective management are set to depart Guyana today and return on Monday.
Mar 10, 2017Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Anil Nandlall leant his frame against the rail of the High Court balcony. This was about the third or fourth day of... more
For those who were wondering when the wall that Donald Trump promised would have been constructed, the good news is... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more