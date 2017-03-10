Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

While some were at home relaxing, shopping, in the salon, and perhaps chilling with friends, Guyana’s female rugby players chose to celebrate International Women’s Day by participating in a Sevens match,

Guyana’s female ruggers seen in action during the International Women’s Day planned Sevens game at the National Park.

at the National Park.
The disciplined, dedicated, strong and passionate women of the sport braved the inclement weather to showcase their skills and at the same time celebrate the occasion with more than 2.2 million women and girls who play the game around the world.
President of the GRFU Peter Green in his address to the players urged them to continue to assist in marketing the sport even as the union strives to expand and develop the sport locally. The Guyana female ruggers ranked 27th of 49 countries in the world that the game is played according to World Rugby, is set to compete this weekend in French Guiana along with the Under-19 15s National Team.
The teams and their respective management are set to depart Guyana today and return on Monday.

