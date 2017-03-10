Declou is back as GBBC stages WBC 2nd edition professional/amateur tournament

A bevy of boxing stars will take to the ‘square jungle’ when the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) stages the 2nd edition of the World Boxing Council (WBC) amateur tournament following a successful launch in Trinidad and Tobago last February 28.

This much was revealed by GBBC official, Eion Jardine who explained that the 1st edition saw Venezuelan boxers matching skills against their Trinidadian counterparts with the former country enforcing its dominance.

The imminent card is scheduled for Sunday April 9 and will be staged at the Giftland Office Max open air arena, Liliendaal, ECD. Jardine assured that much thought have gone into the planning stages and the final composition of fighters will entail an action packed night of fistic fury.

Former local and Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) bantamweight champion, Dexter Marques will engage Venezuelan, Luis Alberto Requena in a 10 rounds flyweight scrap and the Venezuelan’s resume suggests an action packed encounter.

This is the main bout and the main preliminary will see former CABOFE middleweight king, Edmond Declou, returning from a self-imposed hiatus to match gloves with Winston Pompey in a 6 rounds super/middleweight clash.

The latter fighter recently returned to Guyana after a successful sojourn in Paris, France and is confident that he could take care of Declou. The other bout, a 6 rounds lightweight clash between Imran ‘Magic’ Khan and Keeve ‘Killer’ Allicock is an interesting affair as both fighters have contrasting styles—Allicock the fighter against Khan the boxer, and this could develop into an interesting shindig.

The opening professional clash will have Anson Greene going after Barbadian, Charwyn Estwick in a 4 rounds catchweight encounter. Meanwhile, the organisers have already dispatched the requisite correspondence to officials of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and will soon receive the names of the 6 amateur boxers. The professional squad has already commenced training at their respective gyms.