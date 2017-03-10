CJIA’s new arrival terminal for mid-year completion; runway is halfway finished

A multi-billion-dollar contract to modernize the country’s main airport is on track for a

year-end completion with a new terminal building to be commissioned as early as mid-year.

According to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday, the foundation works are moving apace with the new terminal building expected to be completed by mid-year.

The deadline for the entire project, which includes a longer main runway and new terminal building, had been pushed back by the new administration to this year-end.

The new building is being constructed in close vicinity to the existing terminal building.

With regards to the runway extension, it is just 56 percent completed, CJIA explained yesterday.

“Upon completion the runway would be extended from 2270m to 3360m to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; aircraft would navigate on Turning Pads at the runway ends instead of using a parallel taxiway; a new remote apron would be constructed to accommodate aircraft up to B747-400; two boarding bridges would be installed and major renovations to the existing terminal building, which would transformed into the Departures Building,” the airport disclosed.

The US$150M project funded by a Chinese loan with a contribution from Guyana, was

launched four years ago in March 2013, and should have been finished since 2015.

However, the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) ran into problems with the runway extension. Poor soil conditions were a major factor.

A decision was taken to shift a major part of the runway extension from the north to south end.

The new administration on entering office in May 2015 halted the project which was overshadowed by accidents and even an industrial death after a Chinese worker was buried alive.

The previous administration had argued that the short runway and congested terminal building is impeding Guyana from becoming a hub to Africa and attracting more airlines.

The modernized airport will boast aircraft bridges, and more spaces for immigration and check in booths.