Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Casino robbery suspect, five others linked to commercial bank attacks

Mar 10, 2017 News 0

Police are preparing to lay charges against a six-man gang that is said to be linked to several recent robberies, including attacks on individuals leaving commercial banks.
The suspects include Richard Junior Stewart, who is on bail in connection with the April, 2016, multi-million dollar heist at the Princess Casino at Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Stewart and four others were detained last Saturday after robbing a customer who had just withdrawn $330,000 from a commercial bank at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that the suspects were linked to six other robberies. Blanhum revealed that police had seized several licence plates from two of the suspects.
Some of the gang’s other victims include a Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara woman, who was relieved of $1M; 60-year-old G and J Phone Card store Christopher Marks, who was shot in the arm on February 3, during a foiled attack on his employer outside the Citizen’s Bank branch at Mandela Avenue; John Brian, a contractor, who was shot and robbed in the Finance Ministry compound last December , after uplifting some $3M from the Republic Bank in Water Street; Rudolph Dyal of Station Street, Kitty, who was robbed of $4M and a loaded firearm last February in Station Street, Kitty, by gunmen in a car.
The Crime Chief recently disclosed that police have dismantled six other gangs that have been targeting commercial bank customers. But he said that other gangs have taken the place of the dismantled groups.
He also stated that police intelligence indicated that the robbers comprised a group of men, who were “randomly selecting their victims.”
Last month, investigators detained an alleged ringleader, who allegedly acted as the facilitator for his group, by providing them with firearms and motorcycles.
This gang leader was allegedly fingered in an attempted robbery/murder at Fogarty’s, along with three other matters, where individuals leaving banks with large sums of cash were robbed.

More in this category

Sports

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Mar 10, 2017

Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Read More
Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts stardom

Trainee police on her way to Mixed Martial Arts...

Mar 10, 2017

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s Day

Female ruggers celebrate International Women’s...

Mar 10, 2017

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens dominos

Guinness Bar, Mendonca Creole support Gittens...

Mar 10, 2017

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St Joseph’s and SHC Scalpels remain undefeated

Smalta U14 Indoor Hockey League…St...

Mar 10, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Menezes has now become the hunted

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag...

Mar 10, 2017

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and Eagles storm into today’s semis vs Pouderoywn and Den Amstel

NSC/Den Amstel FC Mash KO Cup…Uitvlugt and...

Mar 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch