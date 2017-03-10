Casino robbery suspect, five others linked to commercial bank attacks

Latest update March 10th, 2017 12:40 AM
Police are preparing to lay charges against a six-man gang that is said to be linked to several recent robberies, including attacks on individuals leaving commercial banks.
The suspects include Richard Junior Stewart, who is on bail in connection with the April, 2016, multi-million dollar heist at the Princess Casino at Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Stewart and four others were detained last Saturday after robbing a customer who had just withdrawn $330,000 from a commercial bank at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that the suspects were linked to six other robberies. Blanhum revealed that police had seized several licence plates from two of the suspects.
Some of the gang’s other victims include a Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara woman, who was relieved of $1M; 60-year-old G and J Phone Card store Christopher Marks, who was shot in the arm on February 3, during a foiled attack on his employer outside the Citizen’s Bank branch at Mandela Avenue; John Brian, a contractor, who was shot and robbed in the Finance Ministry compound last December , after uplifting some $3M from the Republic Bank in Water Street; Rudolph Dyal of Station Street, Kitty, who was robbed of $4M and a loaded firearm last February in Station Street, Kitty, by gunmen in a car.
The Crime Chief recently disclosed that police have dismantled six other gangs that have been targeting commercial bank customers. But he said that other gangs have taken the place of the dismantled groups.
He also stated that police intelligence indicated that the robbers comprised a group of men, who were “randomly selecting their victims.”
Last month, investigators detained an alleged ringleader, who allegedly acted as the facilitator for his group, by providing them with firearms and motorcycles.
This gang leader was allegedly fingered in an attempted robbery/murder at Fogarty’s, along with three other matters, where individuals leaving banks with large sums of cash were robbed.
Mar 10, 2017Bridgetown, Barbados, CMC – An inept West Indies suffered their heaviest One-Day International defeat to England, when they crashed to a 186-run loss in a lopsided series finale here yesterday....
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Mar 10, 2017
Anil Nandlall leant his frame against the rail of the High Court balcony. This was about the third or fourth day of... more
For those who were wondering when the wall that Donald Trump promised would have been constructed, the good news is... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more