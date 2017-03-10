Bandroom cop GPF Headquarters inter dept. dominos title

Bandroom chalked up 78 games win the final of the Guyana Police Force Headquarters Inter Department dominos competition which was contested recently at Eve Leary. Mounted Branch placed second on 73 games while COP/Combined finished third on 72 games.

Beverly Smith 16, Colin Benjamin 15 and Gordon Richards 14 were the leading players for the winners while Rockwell Delph made 16 and Jacob Doris 14 for Mounted Branch. Esmond Cooper got 16 games for COP/Cooper.

COP/Combined marked 81 games to win the semi final encounter ahead of Bandroom 74 and Force Control 68. Esmond Cooper made the maximum 18 games for COP/Combined while Rodwell Henry and Linden Wilson assisted with 14 and 13, respectively.

Beverly Smith and Anthony Nelson scored 16 and 14 games in that order for Bandroom while Dewayne Roberts got 14 and Guy Nurse 13 for Force Control.