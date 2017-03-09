Latest update March 9th, 2017 12:20 AM

West Coast Demerara beat West Bank by 7 wkts U/Demerara/Highway face E/Bank Demerara today at Bayroc

Mar 09, 2017 Sports 0

West Coast Demerara beat West Bank Demerara by seven wickets in the GCB/ DML AS/ MOE National Combined Secondary Schools’ Cricket 50-over League yesterday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground.
West Bank were bowled out for 83 in 28 overs Aaron Seepersaud was the only batsman to show any resistance with 18. Bowling West Coast, Ajita Persaud (4-13) and Andrew Seepersaud (3-15) did the damage with the ball.
In reply, West Coast reached 84-3 in just 21.3 overs with Kevin Chrispina making 41 not out as Aaron Seepersaud took 2-21.
Upper Demerara-Highway will play East Bank Demerara today at the Bayroc ground before the West Demerara Combined team, which was selected after yesterday’s match , face Upper Demerara-East Bank combined team which will be picked after today’s game in Linden.
Also on today is the Berbice Inter School’s final with Lower Corentyne Secondary facing Number 8 Secondary at Port Mourant

