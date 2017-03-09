South Turkeyen SC small goal football set for Sunday

South Turkeyen Sports Committee 4-a-side small goal and penalty shootout competitions have been set for Sunday at the Vryheid’s Lust Basketball court. Six players are allowed to participate and action gets underway at 09:00hrs.

Entrance fee is $3,000 and at stake are trophies and cash prizes donated by Tent City, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, Henry Chase, Andrea Howard, Roysdale Forde, Zaman Ali and Frank Anthony.