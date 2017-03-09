South Turkeyen SC small goal football set for Sunday

Latest update March 9th, 2017 12:20 AM
South Turkeyen Sports Committee 4-a-side small goal and penalty shootout competitions have been set for Sunday at the Vryheid’s Lust Basketball court. Six players are allowed to participate and action gets underway at 09:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $3,000 and at stake are trophies and cash prizes donated by Tent City, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, Henry Chase, Andrea Howard, Roysdale Forde, Zaman Ali and Frank Anthony.
The management of the Demerara under-15 cricket team has issued a call for the players to assemble for a training session. The session is fixed for the Ogle ground on Saturday starting at 1:00pm
