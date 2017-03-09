Soulja Bai didn’t jump and Jagdeo pull parachute

When SOCU pick up Jagdeo and he kavakamites dem Tuesday and carry dem to de headquarters, dem boys did not know Jagdeo was interfered with.

Dem boys hear how SOCU had him sitting on a wooden bench like de criminal he is. Jagdeo look spaced out; he eye couldn’t focus. When he lef de SOCU head office, he hold a press conference.

Is then dem boys realize after looking at him de man was traumatized. De interfering probably do something wid he brain. He stammer and he stutter. He stammer and he stutter ten times in two minutes.

He seh how Soulja Bai and SOCU witch-hunting. Dem boys never know he was a witch. In fact dem boys don’t know plenty things about him.

What dem boys know is dem can’t believe nutten wha de politicians seh in Guyana,

Since Tuesday everybody asking serious questions and dem getting answers, but dem don’t know who to believe.

One question is whether de govt going after Jagdeo and he kavakamites fuh tekking de Pradoville 2 land or whether Jagdeo and he kavakamites find demself in a corner and looking fuh sympathy.

To solve de problem is very simple. Dem boys have de solution but it is a matter of trust. Dem can do exactly wha a young couple did last week from de Marriott rooftop.

Dem decide to commit suicide after going through a very difficult and very, very hard time. Dem decide dem gun jump together off de rooftop after counting one—two—three.

De girl jump; but de boy stay. He watch her fall and then see she open a parachute. Is who betray who?

Dem boys want to know who will be de girl fuh jump. Everybody know it got to be Jagdeo, because he is de scamp always wid a trick up he sleeve.

Talk half and wonder who betray who.