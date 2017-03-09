Shot bandit dead ID’d as fisherman

The man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery at the Guy Gas Complex at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been identified as a 37-year-old fisherman of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Trevor Simmons was identified by his wife, Amanda Emmanuel at Memorial Gardens yesterday in the presence of police ranks.

Simmons was shot to the forehead and chest when security guard, Matthew Reid opened fire on him and his two accomplices who had scaled the fence at Guy Gas Complex.

According to information received, the three bandits scaled the fence while armed with knives and a cutlass. Not knowing that the security guard was armed, two of the men attempted to use a ladder to get up to the guard hut.

In the process of doing this, the security guard was alerted and upon seeing this, armed himself with his weapon and opened fire.

Simmons and his accomplice reportedly fell off the ladder and managed to run back to the fence where two men managed to escape, but Simmons collapsed.

A police source who responded to the scene explained that the security guard had no idea that he had killed one of the bandits. It was only after ranks searched the area that they found his bloodied body.

“The guard hut is high and they (bandit) used the ladder… so after the security hear, he open fire and they run away. The bandits shot at him too,” the source said.

“We get the report that three bandits try to rob this place so we went to do the investigation. It was while searching the area that we see the body.”

The police believed that Simmons’ accomplices might have sustained gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.