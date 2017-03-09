Regal Sports Softball set to commence on March 19 Kippins, Rafiek pleased with Florida Cup success

Regal Sports of Seaforth Street, Campbellville will be hosting a softball tournament set to commence on March 19 at several venues in Georgetown.

The tournament will be contested in the open and over-45 categories with the open being played on a 15-over basis while the over-45 will be of 20 overs duration.

The small supreme balls will be used for the open and the white balls will be used for the over-45 segment and no entrance fee is required.

Preliminary matches are set for Everest, GNICSC and DCC with the umpires calling play at 09:30 hrs. The winning teams in each category will take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runner ups a trophy and $25,000.

Regal Sports which is a member of the Regal Stationery and Compute Centre sells sports equipment and the entity would from time to time give back to young athletes so as to enhance their talent.

Meanwhile Regal won both the open and masters titles in the recently concluded Florida Cup.

In the finals which were held at Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium, Lauderhill, Regal Allstars defeated Hurricanes by 10 wickets while Regal Masters beat Orlando Masters by 47 runs.

Batting first in the open category, Hurricanes were sent packing for 104 in 24 overs. Paul Suknandan made 23 and Ansar Baksh 22 as Tyrone Sanasie bagged 6-9 and Rohit Dutchin 2-3. Openers Richard Latif and Navin Singh then hit off the required target in 10.2 overs as they finished on 106 with out lost. Latif struck 74 and Singh 24.

Regal Masters took first strike and posted 199. Eric Thomas struck 82 off 29 balls while Rudolph Baker made 41. The duo steadied the innings with a stand of 129 off 42 balls which set the tone for Regal victory. Orlando Masters were restricted to 152-8 in 18.3 overs in reply. Daniel Singh made 39, John Joseph 23 and Collin Gonglaves 20. Lennie Singh and Troy Kippins claimed two wickets each.

The tournament, which has grown significantly over the years, was held as part of Guyana’s 47th Republic Anniversary celebrations.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport in Seaforth Street yesterday, Captain of the Masters team, Kippins said he is delighted with the victory, but is not to happy with players continuing to forge their age in order to participate in masters competitions. Kippins explained that their victory is the result of the hard work they put in prior to the tournament. “The win shows what can be achieved when playing together. We managed to stick to the game plan and keep it simple and these are some of the main reasons why we were successful,” he added.

Skipper of the open side Fazal Rafiek lauded his players for their support and spoke highly of Sanasie on his bowling performance in the final. He stated that while there were some anxious moments, his players were confident of going all the way. “We just had to ensure we made it to the final four and take it from there,” he said.

Regal became the first team from Guyana to win an unprecedented double when they won the New York Cup in 2016 and matched the feat in Florida Cup.