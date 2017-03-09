Mohamed’s Enterprise on board ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet received a significant boost yesterday when Mohamed’s Enterprise added its support to the March 19 event, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the GMR&SC Headquarters on Albert Street.

The Meet, which will be held at the South Dakota Circuit has already attracted dragsters from Suriname, saw GMR&SC official Desiree Lee received the support on behalf of the club from Mohamed’s Enterprise representative Udoh Kanu in the presence of President Rameeze Mohamed.

Lee in her remarks thanked the company for the kind gesture, stating that the generosity will go a long way in helping to provide fans with the best possible atmosphere on race-day.

Mohamed in his presentation said that he is anticipating a large turnout of fans, adding that they are hard at work in ensuring that everything in place to provide fans with an exciting day of competition.

According to the President, over 100 participants are confirmed to battle for supremacy in the various categories, adding that the season opening Meet is just a teaser for a bigger planned event which is to host an international drag race meet later this year.

Up to $50,000 will be at stake for the fastest bus with free runs beginning from 09:00 hrs followed by qualifying at 10:00 hrs and the knock-out rounds from 11:00 hrs.