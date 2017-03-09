Minister Garrido-Lowe congratulates Under-17s’ Daniels

Georgetown: Minister within the Ministry for Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe met “Thunderbolt Flour Power” Guyana Under-17 Boys’ National Team winger Orvil Daniels on Monday to congratulate the 14-year-old for his standout performances at the International Tournoi Paul Chillan in Martinique.

Daniels, from Annai Central in the Rupununi, scored the opening goal in a memorable 3-1 win over Caribbean powerhouse Haiti on Saturday, and was a constant attacking threat during the tournament last week, which also involved French-speaking Caribbean territories such as Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana.

To commemorate his remarkable achievements, Minister Garrido-Lowe presented Daniels with a framed copy of Guyana Football Federation’s “ExtraTime”, which featured an article about the player’s rise to the Under-17 national ranks. “ExtraTime” is a weekly production published in the Guyana Chronicle newspaper.

“When I received the news of Orvil’s outstanding performance against Haiti, I was overwhelmed with emotions. I am so excited for him and his future as a footballer, but more importantly, what this means for every young boy and girl throughout the hinterland communities that dream about playing football for Guyana,” Minister Garrido-Lowe said.

“I am deeply moved by the emphasis on hinterland football development by the new leadership of the GFF. Their commitment to empowering indigenous footballers by creating opportunities is in perfect alignment with the demonstrated focus of the Government of Guyana.”

Guyana Football Federation Youth Development Officer and Under-17 Head Coach Bryan Joseph said the GFF was working to give more young talented boys and girls from hinterland communities the chance to reach their potential and to play for Guyana’s national teams.

“We’re here today to honour one of the youngsters – Orvil Daniels. He went to Martinique and he did exceptionally well,” Joseph said. “This is part of the ongoing efforts of the Guyana Football Federation and the Ministry to ensure that the Guyana national team is fully representative of all individuals across the land, including regions 1, 7, 8 and 9.”

Daniels, who plays for Paiomak Warriors, was part of the Under-15 national squad that competed in French Guiana in December, and was promoted to the Under-17 set-up because of his impressive performances.

“I feel proud of myself,” Daniels said. “I was very scared at first, but when I played a game I felt excited and I have come home with one goal. When I get older I want to be a national coach as well.”