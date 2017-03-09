Jagdeo fears unilateral appointment of GECOM Chair

Even though government-to-opposition talks are ongoing in relation to the appointment of someone to replace the retired Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Dr. Steve Surujbally, Leader of the Opposition, Bharat Jagdeo still has fears.

Those fears surround President David Granger, going ahead to unilaterally appoint a head of GECOM, and for this, the People’s Progressive Party Civic General Secretary, blames Kaieteur News.

At a forum held at Freedom House last evening, Jagdeo told his supporters, “Kaieteur News sets the tone for government to act.”

His contention is that the laws have no provision for the President to go ahead and appoint a GECOM Chairman of his choice, without the input of the Leader of the Opposition. But this has so far been opened up for interpretation.

Article 161 (2) of the Constitution does say, “Subject to the provisions of paragraph (4), the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge, or any other fit and proper person, to be appointed by the President from a list of six persons, not unacceptable to the President, submitted by the Leader of the Opposition after meaningful consultation with the nongovernmental political parties represented in the National Assembly.

However, the very article also goes on to explain, “Provided that if the Leader of the Opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or has held office as a judge of a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge.”

Nonetheless, President Granger has so far, not signalled any intention to go ahead and make a unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman, especially considering limited pile of qualified persons there is to choose from.

During a meeting between the hierarchy in government and opposition, President Granger promised to furnish Jagdeo with a letter, to further clarify the specifications of a candidate suitable for the post of Chairperson of GECOM. The Opposition Leader has requested the letter within the next 10 days.

In a statement issued last evening, Jagdeo said, “Upon receipt of these clarifications, the Leader of the Opposition shall submit to the President, six more names for the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in accordance with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution, as soon as is reasonably possible.”

President Granger has so far, rejected all submissions from Jagdeo, in relation to a suitable candidate for GECOM’s chairmanship.

Nonetheless, also present at yesterday’s meeting between Granger and Jagdeo, were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

