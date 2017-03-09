Inquiry into land titling issues to be launched soon

The government will soon launch an inquiry to address issues of land allocation, land management and land titling, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister Harmon said President David Granger is expected to make the announcement within the coming week of the establishment of a Lands Commission.

“This Commission will be tasked with examining and making recommendations to resolve all the issues and uncertainties surrounding the individual, joint or communicable ownership of lands acquired by free Africans, and claims of Amerindian land titling and other matters relative to land titling.”

Amerindians especially have been complaining bitterly of no titles and major disputes with community lands that had been in their possession for decades.

Mining and forestry have not been helping much.

The Minister made the announcement at yesterday’s inception workshop of the Land Degradation Neutrality Target Setting Programme of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification which was hosted by the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

“It is hoped that all of the issues that have been unresolved over all these years, that we will be able to bring closure to them and resolve these issues in relation to land,” Minister Harmon said.

The government is also working towards establishing programmes that will guarantee the sustainable use of lands while ensuring land resources are used for the livelihoods of all the people.