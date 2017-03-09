House lots on Black Bush playground…Dilemma caused by NDC failure to make application – Regional Chairman

Just weeks ago some residents of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, vented their frustration

on a matter that has been circulating for years.

The residents complained that house lots are located on a plot of land that is reportedly used by youths in the community for extra-curricular activities.

Regional Chairman of Region 6, David Armogan, during a brief interview at his office told the media that the playground is indeed being occupied by some residents but was never marked off by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council as a community playground.

“The NDC should have applied for that area as a playfield. Unfortunately, the NDC never did that and so based on the lands and surveys map, they have that plot of land as vacant,” Armogan explained.

He said that because the land was not demarcated, the Lands and Surveys Commission would have no records showing that it is indeed a playground, “so what happens is that people applied… and Lands and Surveys not knowing based on their maps that they have they identified that area as vacant for house lots, and a few people were given leases to occupy the playground, which should not have happened”.

Armogan disclosed that he has since written to President David Granger along with the Lands and Surveys Commission and the Ministry of Communities to intervene into the

matter so that an alternative can be given that will satisfy both sides.

It is his view that if the NDC had not made such a blunder, the Lands and Surveys Commission would have had it mapped out as a playground. The commission has since made the effort to rectify the mistake with other options being given. There is a possibility that the leases could be cancelled and alternative portions of land will be given as compensation.