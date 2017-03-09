GTT joins call for gender equality in workplaces

GTT yesterday pledged to continue to “Be Bold For Change” as part of the company’s activities in observance of International Women’s Day 2017.

The pledge came as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd was joined by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, to sign a pledge board at the company’s Brickdam store.

Speaking after signing the board, Nedd said: “At GTT I am really proud to say that we have been a leader in this respect and we have almost 50% of our workforce as women. We force change and we really want to emphasise that we respect the position that women take … not just in GTT and Guyana but in this world.”

For International Women’s Day 2017, persons around the world are being urged “to help build a better working world – a more inclusive, gender equal world in keeping with this year’s theme “Be Bold For Change”.

Reflecting on the theme while addressing the GTT staff, customers and reporters present, Minister Ally said that it is the hope that by 2030, “we are going to get a 50-50, not only in workplaces but in all spheres of life. I want to congratulate GTT for this bold initiative and for recognising the work of women, because you are taking the lead I’m sure others will follow. With you having more than 40 percent women in your workforce is very good, I congratulate you for that, but I urge you to continue to strive for the 50/50.”

According to Nedd, “We are really pushing for more than 50% women in our workplace … the world economic forum has said that we (the world) wouldn’t get there until 2186, so I’d like to think that as a company we’re ahead of the curve and we’ll continue to be ahead of the curve not only in technology and broadband, but with gender equality in the workplace.”

According to GTT, the signing of the pledge is an initiative which also encouraged customers and staff to sign as a form of commitment to the goals of the initiative.

The pledge boards are set up at the company’s Fogarty’s and Brickdam store locations and signing continues to be open to customers and the public until March 11.