GCB/DMLAS/MOE Nat School’s cricket league Fordyce’s unbeaten 68 & Barrett’s hat-trick lead Mahaicony to win Mahaica blown away for 17

By Sean Devers

On a sun kissed day at the Fairfield ground, Winden Fordyce’s responsible unbeaten 68 and a hat-trick from Omprakash Bharrat powered Mahaicony combined to an emphatic 160-run victory over Mahaica Combined in the GCB/ DML AS/ MOE National Combined Secondary Schools’ Cricket League yesterday.

The 15-year-old left-handed Winden Fordyce reached the boundary seven times and cleared it once in a well calculated unbeaten 68 from 107 balls and shared in three useful partnerships to lift Mahaicony from 66-6 to 177 all out in 38.4 overs.

Opener Shoaib Shaw (9) featured in a 57-run second wicket stand with Fordyce who then propped up the lower order with a 37-run ninth wicket partnership with Joshua Tapping (15) and 39 for the last wicket with Alistair Bovell (7). Leg-spinner Sudesh David took 4-48 and Cordel Martins 2-26.

The 16 year-old Bharrat, who opened both the batting and bowling, captured 4-2 from four overs including a hat-trick and got excellent support from Kateshwar Jagdeo, who finished with 3-4 including two wickets off successive deliveries as Mahaica were demolished for 17 in 9.1 overs after losing nine wickets for four runs.

Mahaicony elected to bat on a track which kept low and a heavy outfield after the late arrival of the Mahaica team resulted in the contest being reduced 40 overs per side. They lost Bharrat (1) when he was bowled by Martins in the second over to bring Fordyce to the crease.

Both batsmen took their time to score but their occupation of the crease was heartening, with Fordyce hitting Tyrese Layne for the first boundary in the fourth over and followed it up with another one in the same over to break the shackles.

Fordyce swept David for four and the 50 was posted in the 12th over before Shaw, who faced 32 balls, was taken at mid-on at 60-2 after displaying a sound technique.

T-shirts, used by other players previously in the tournament were sent with the lunches by the GCB, for the Mahaica players, some of whom wore black trousers giving the impression that there were two Umpires at square-leg and when they changed into the t-shirts in the middle of the field, it might have affected the concentration of the batsmen.

Ghansham Premchan bowled Chanderpaul Ramkisoon for a duck at 60-3 to trigger a middle order collapse with David removing Chatterpaul Durga (5) and Roland Deguar for a duck as two wickets fell on 65.

Aubrey Joseph and Daniel Ramotar both fells for ducks as Mahaicony slumped to 79-7 but Fordyce was still there and appeared to have a good head on his shoulders. He soon reached his first school cricket fifty from 79 balls with six fours and a pulled six off David.

But when Jagdeo (1) was bowled by Layne just after the 100 was posted in the 26th over, it seemed as if Fordyce would quickly run out of partners but he upped the tempo towards the end of his innings and good support from Tapping, whose cameo 15 lasted just 10 balls and included three fours to take some of the pressure off Fordyce.

But David removed Tapping at 138 and Bovell and Fordyce endured their team recovered from 101-8 to 177 before Bovell was LBW to Denzel Wilson.

Fordyce started the Mahaica Combined slide when he bowled Lakeram Ramkisoon (1) at 2-1 and after Jagdeo sent back David (4) at 13-2, Bharrat began his demolition job and rocked back the stumps of Ghansham Premchan (1), Wilson (0) and Trevon Charles (0) in three balls with the score on 15-5 before Jagdeo removed Martins (0) and Satrohan Doednauth (0) in two balls one run later as six batsmen failed to score.