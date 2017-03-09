Four for court today after CANU raids South R/veldt house

Four men are expected to appear in court today in connection with a raid ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted at a South Ruimveldt, Georgetown house on Monday. The four individuals are known to law enforcement.

CANU stated that it was a surprise to have all of them at that location at the relevant time.

Meanwhile, on Monday a woman was remanded to prison after being indicted for aiding a juvenile to provide other juveniles with a total of 28 grams of marijuana.

The woman, 64-year-old Suria Somaria, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway appeared in the Providence Magistrate’s Courts. Somaria was arrested at her sister’s home last week Wednesday by CANU ranks.

The ranks were invited by administrators to conduct a search at the school.

In a release, CANU stated that on February 9, it responded to an invitation by the authorities at the college and found three students with the drug. CANU said it also heard stories of recreational use of the drugs by students. This led to four students between the ages of 15 and 20 being detained by CANU for questioning.

A 15-year-old admitted to being the alleged distributor of the narcotics on campus. Three of the four young men had nominal quantities of the drug and one had 20 grammes, which is above the statutory amount to qualify for a drug trafficking charge.

The parents and guardians of the children as well as the School Probation and Welfare Department were called in.

The students have since been released into the custody of their parents and guardians and the School Welfare and Probation Department for monitoring and counseling. CANU said that Somaria was identified as the supplier of the drug.

According to CANU, a search of the woman’s home uncovered a large amount of cash totaling $1.2M divided in containers throughout the house, cigarette lighters, wrapping paper for smoking and tobacco leaves.