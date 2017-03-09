For an enhanced quality of life

If it is true that for every three people in Guyana there is one vehicle, then there are approximately 250,000 vehicles on the nation’s roads. And it is increasing at about 9,000 vehicles per year when one takes into consideration road accidents and age.

Guyana depends on oil for almost all of its operations. According to statistics, the emissions from the consumption of fossil fuels from the transportation sector in the country, has increased by roughly 200 percent in the last ten years. And that is just from vehicles.

Guyana depends heavily on fossil fuels for transportation, for the generation of electricity and to power its economy, among other things. There is a global push by the United Nations and several countries, including Guyana, to reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse emissions substantially by 2020. The leaders of most countries have realized that by cutting gas emissions and by setting appropriate emission standards, their citizens can enjoy an improved quality of life.

This is why former US President Barack Obama had led the way and unveiled a plan for sweeping cuts to power plant emissions in that country which is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter after China.

Under the Clean Power Plan, the states in the US are committed to working with energy producers to reduce carbon emissions by 32 percent by 2030 which is below 2005 levels.

It is estimated that Guyana contributes less than one percent of total carbon emissions in the world, but that is no reason why the government should not be aiming to reduce gas emissions and save the planet. After all, Guyana and almost every country in the world are affected by global warming and natural disasters.

It is also true in Guyana as in other countries that the most vulnerable in society; children, the elderly, people with heart or lung disease and those living in poverty, are most at risk from the impacts of climate change. The rich are generally in a better position to face the consequences caused by climate change.

It is very important for the government to focus on developing alternative sources of energy and on gradually divesting from fossil fuels. To continue to depend on oil to power the economy is risky because of the constant and volatile fluctuations in prices which occur whenever turmoil breaks out at the major world hotspots.

Cutting emissions, diversifying energy sources and ushering in divestment over time means that we are not putting our eggs in one basket, but in many different baskets, which will safeguard our ability to sustain the economy in the long-run.

It means that the government must introduce plans to encourage investment in renewable alternative energy sources such as wind, hydro and solar power. These plans, if they succeed could have an impact on global warming. The positions of the two main parties on carbon emissions have been almost the same. In rather vague terms, both have in the past, proposed to take action to reduce emissions by enacting legislation, develop hydro power and devise an energy efficiency programme to retrofit schools, public building and homes in the interior with solar panels. The latter development has been taking shape in recent times.

In addition, industrial emissions, outdoor burning of garbage, tyres and other materials related to sources of pollution will be actively curtailed. These are some of the firm actions proposed but so far, it would be safe to say that more has been done towards the reduction of emissions.

Guyana has to do its part in order to enhance the quality of life for its citizens and all the peoples of the world. Because, as most of us are aware, climate change is real.