Firefighters avert tragedy at UG as generator explodes

Firefighters yesterday prevented a major tragedy from occurring at the Health Sciences Faculty building in the University of Guyana (UG) Turkeyen campus after a generator exploded.

The generator, said to be the property of a cellular phone company, and used to power equipment located at the top of the Health Sciences building exploded at the bottom of a stairway leading to the building, shortly after 09:00 hrs. Luckily, no one was in that vicinity at the time.

Fire Prevention Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Andrew Holder said that their investigation revealed that a fuel tank which is made out of plastic was stored less than three feet away from a generator that had been running continuously.

The generator, according to Holder, overheated and melted the tank. Fuel from the tank leaked onto the ground and into the exhaust manifold of the generator and the explosion occurred.

“The material which the tank is made of wasn’t the approved material for storage of fuel. It is used to transport fuel into the interior. They are not designed to store fuel continuously much less in an open environment,” the Fire Prevention Officer stated.

Kaieteur News was informed that the generator had been running continuously for three days. Meanwhile, classes continued as normal after the fire was extinguished. In November 2015, a blazed gutted a section of the Natural Sciences Faculty building.