Demerara U-15 team to have training session Saturday at Ogle

The management of the Demerara under-15 cricket team has issued a call for the players to assemble for a training session. The session is fixed for the Ogle ground on Saturday starting at 1:00pm as they prepare for upcoming action.
The players called to be at the Ogle ground on Saturday for a prompt 1:00pm start are:
1. Shoib Shaw
2. Mahindra Dindyal
3. Chad Shivrattan
4. Edmond Pearson
5. Andre Seepersaud
6. Daniel Mootoo
7. Mark Ramanand
8. Chandrapaul Ramraj
9. Trevon Charles
10. Negusa Walters
11. Devanand Khemraj
12. Rayan Persaud
13. Ushardev Balgobin
14. Brandon Jaikarran
The Coach is Dhanpaul and the Manager Latchman Yadram.

