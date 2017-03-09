Cougars cop BFA U15 one-day tourney first place

Latest update March 9th, 2017 12:20 AM

Cougars Football Club carted off the first place trophy when the Berbice Football Association (BFA) held a one-day Under-15 competition that attracted six teams including debutants, Young Strikers.
Captain of the winning team, Delon Alleyne orchestrated the first place win for Cougars when he blasted in all three goals that sunk New Amsterdam United in the final. Alleyne also ended as the leading goal scorer of the competition.
On their journey to the top spot, Cougars also defeated Young Strikers by the lone goal of that match, whilst they brushed aside Corriverton Links, 4-0.
New Amsterdam United in reaching the final got past both Arsenal Football Club and Hopetown United Rangers by similar 1-0 margins.
Vice President of the BFA, Sherwin Forde presented the winning trophy to Cougars Captain Delon Alleyne and the runner-up accolade to NA United Captain, Alex Ogleton.

