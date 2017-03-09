Latest update March 9th, 2017 12:59 AM

Cop fingered in AK-47 smuggling from TSU disappears

Mar 09, 2017

Shevan Marks, the police corporal who attempted to smuggle an AK-47 assault rifle out of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Tactical Service Unit (TSU) compound at Eve Leary, Georgetown is now missing, after he was placed on close arrest.
According to reports, the police do not know where Marks is, and this has now left the force in a quandary since his accomplice on the day of the incident is still in custody.
The Force now has to apply for more time to question a civilian that was arrested with Marks at the time.
Marks was arrested after he allegedly attempted to facilitate the smuggling of an AK-47 assault rifle out of the TSU compound.
The Corporal and a civilian were taken into custody while the vehicle, bearing registration number, PNN 795 was impounded at the Criminal Investigation Department.
An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was among several persons fingered in the allegation.
Reports are that the Corporal collected the weapon and placed it in the vehicle. A civilian entered the TSU headquarters and attempted to drive the vehicle out of the compound, but was stopped when the guards at the gate noticed him driving out given the fact he had walked in a few minutes earlier. The vehicle was subjected to a search and the weapon was discovered.
Kaieteur News understands that before Marks was apprehended, ranks checked the civilian’s phone and discovered there were text messages between the corporal and him. There were also messages between the ASP and the civilian.
The individual also had the numbers of several other ranks stored in his cellular phone and as such, they are questioning those who were identified.
Ranks from the force’s Major Crimes Unit are questioning the ranks.

