Body of pensioner found in trench

– PM reveals victim was murdered

Controversy surrounds the death of 69-year-old Wilfred Bacchus, whose body was found in a trench, a stone’s throw from his Lot 38 Coghlan Dam Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home last Monday.

While Bacchus’ relatives have reported that he drowned, a Post Mortem Examination done by Dr. Nehaul Singh yesterday revealed that the pensioner did not drown, since there was no water in his lungs. There were marks of violence on his body and lacerations on his head.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have asked Bacchus’ relatives to return to the station today to give further statements.

According to information received, the pensioner left his home Sunday afternoon to go and guard a house that is being constructed not far from his home.

The following day, when his son-in-law, Asgar Ali was heading to work, he called out for the pensioner, but did not get a response.

“I went in the yard and look for him because normally when I pass around four in the morning and call, he does answer,” Ali said. He further explained that he went back home and informed his family that he did not see Bacchus at the premises.

“Everybody went back and search, and then we went and report it (the man missing). When the police come, we went in the trench and search and we found his body,” Ali noted.

He added that there was blood on Bacchus’ head and hands but they never thought that someone had killed him.

“No one heard anything, so we don’t know what happen with him and this area is very quiet,” a neighbour said.

The victim’s wife, Rosalyn Singh said that her husband had been imbibing the night before he died. “I beg him not to go to work, but he insisted that he had to go.”

The woman said that her husband was a quiet individual who had no problem with anyone in the area. “He goes his way straight and come his way straight,” Singh said.

She noted that they were all shocked when they were informed that he had been killed.

The investigation is ongoing.