Ansa McAl refutes claims of receiving $M drug contract through sole sourcing

Ansa McAl Trading Limited (AMTL) sought to set the record straight yesterday regarding statements which were being circulated in the media that it benefitted from a million-dollar contract for the procurement of emergency pharmaceutical supplies through the process of sole sourcing.

In a statement to the media last night, the conglomerate chronicled the events leading up to how it was awarded a contract for the supply of drugs in the sum of $605M.

The company explained that a meeting was held in the conference room of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on January 16, last.

The entity said that the meeting was held with all suppliers in an effort to address stock shortages and the urgent need for some products.

Ansa McAl said that it was announced that this was because the previous invite to tender in November of 2016 had been compromised, resulting in a further delay of supply.

The company said that tender documents had been prepared for emergency supplies with specific tendering process requirements.

AMTL made it clear that contrary to comments of “sole sourcing” being in play, it was one of four companies asked to bid on a list of products that the GHPC had indicated was either low or out of stock. This was also confirmed to Kaieteur News by CEO of GPHC, Alan Johnson and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

AMTL said that it adhered to the process and submitted a bid on February 14, last.

“AMTL tendered for 300 plus items and was successful and awarded 118 items within the tender. AMTL adhered to the procuring process which required a submission of an invoice of the awarded items which must be delivered within the 14 working days.”

The company stressed that it prides itself being renowned for branded, quality products, as it represents 13 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies in the world. Officials at Ansa McAl made it clear that those companies and their products have proven to be compliant, safe and of the correct efficacy.