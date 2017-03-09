2012 Diamond H/Scheme murder trial commences

The murder trial of Christopher Da Silva has commenced before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown. Da Silva had been indicted for the murder of Rayaad Khan.

The incident occurred on June 28, 2012 at 17th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. Khan was fatally stabbed in the chest with a broken glass bottle. The accused and Khan had allegedly been involved in a misunderstanding prior to his death.

Following the empanelling of a mixed jury yesterday, Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon presented his opening address in the matter. He told the jury that it is the responsibility of the State to prove that the accused is guilty of the charge for which he stands indicted. He noted that there are elements that are essential to proving this; the State must prove that the victim died; that he is dead as a result of sustaining injuries by the hand of the accused and that he died within a year and a day that those injuries were inflicted.

According to Dhurjon, the Post Mortem examination had revealed that Rayaad Khan died of shock due to a single stab wound that punctured a vital artery.

During his trial, the accused will be represented by Attorneys -at -law Maxwell Mc Kay and Mark Waldron. State Prosecutors Siand Dhurjon and Tuanna Hardy are set to call 12 witnesses.

Yesterday, Police Detective Desmond Johnny testified that he was the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Eve Leary in June 2012 when he received certain information which led to him visiting a crime scene at Diamond Housing Scheme.

He said that while there he observed what appeared to be spots of blood on the roadway. The witness said that he took photographs of the suspected blood spots.

Not too far away, Johnny said that he saw a “right side pink slipper and a white cap” among some grass; there were also spots of what appeared to blood around the grass.

Detective Johnny told the court that the following day, he returned to the crime scene. On this occasion, the policeman said that further checks were made to the yard where the crime allegedly occurred. He said that while there he found a bunch of keys on a black string and he observed what appeared to be spatters of blood in the yard. The policeman recalled that photographs were also taken of the suspected blood spots found in the yard.