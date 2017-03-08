UG student charged with harbouring wanted man

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:15 AM
Mar 08, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Aliscia Dennelle Simon, a third-year Business Management student at the University of Guyana (UG)
has been charged with harbouring a man wanted by police for trafficking narcotics.
Simon, 23, of 2785 Community Lane, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown was indicted yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Particulars of the charge against her alleged that between February 2 and 8 at Community Lane, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, she harboured Shawn Neblett, whose name and photograph were published by police in connection with trafficking in narcotics.
Simon who was represented by Attorney Tiffany Jeffrey in association with Keoma Griffith, pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was released on $100,000 bail and ordered to report to Superintendent of Police Wayne De Hearte, Head of the Police Narcotics Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore did not oppose bail for the defendant. He disclosed that the prosecution intends to call a total of six witnesses.
Simon was instructed to return to court on March 15, before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
