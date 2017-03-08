Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:30 AM

SOCU mek Jagdeo hide in toilet and Luncheon under sofa

Mar 08, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

There is a saying that everything people do in this life, whether good, bad or indifferent, does come right back at you. You do good you does get good; when you do wicked things what you expect to get in return?
Dem boys was de people who expose de Pradoville scheme. Dem also expose de hijack of our airwaves, de grabbing of de Santa complex and nuff other state asset including timber, mining, sugar and rice lands.
Yesterday, de first bit of evil that Jagdeo, that scamp, do, come back to haunt him. He secretly join wid Brassington and nuff of dem scamp in he party hijack de land fuh next to nutten.
He so greedy that he tek de biggest share and build a mansion although he still got a mansion in Pradoville One. He never sell it.
He charge poor people $317 per square foot for swamp land in Tuschen, Diamond, La Parfaite Harmonie and all over; in fact in every housing scheme across de country.
He go further. He charge dem remigrants $1,100 per square foot fuh the same cane field land.
But he and he kavakamite dem, tek Pradoville 2 which is prime ocean view property and pay $114 per square foot.
Dem boys always know de evil gun come back to haunt dem and yesterday Soulja Bai and Clive Tommy arrest dem. Dem boys hear Luncheon try to hide under Jagdeo sofa in de office, and Jagdeo was hiding in de toilet.
When SOCU tun up and haul him out de toilet Luncheon hear how dem handling Jagdeo, and he crawl out and holler, “Ow! Don’t shoot, I coming out willingly.”
When he walk past dem boys on de road going to SOCU office, dem see de back of he pants has a rust-brown colour. Jagdeo pants front was wet. That is how dem boys know something had to happen but dem didn’t know what until dem boys go to Clivie office and see Rob de Earth looking like dem pig wha he use to got at de Agricultural fair.
Dem see Rumesh Dookoo crying like a bitch but dem didn’t see de goat man, Priya, Best and others. Dem boys barely see a man jumping up and when dem look dem see was Mingo bouncing up and down and shouting, “Is a good thing me cheque did bounce otherwise I woulda been bouncing in front of Soulja Bai and SOCU right now.”
Dem boys can’t wait to see wha gun happen today.
Talk half and Brassington better tek note.

