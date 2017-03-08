Prisoner’s hand severed in block-making machine

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:15 AM
A 21-year-old Lusignan Prison inmate had to be rushed to hospital yesterday, after his right hand was severed while working at a cement block-making machine.
A prison official identified the injured man as Harley English, of Foulis, East Coast Demerara.
The official said he was informed that English and other prisoners were working at the block-making machine when English attempted to remove some debris from the device. His hand was caught in the device, and severed at the wrist.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where, according to the official, efforts are being made to have the wrist re-attached. He was still in the operating theatre up to late last night.
English is said to be serving two six-month sentences for larceny, and is due to be released this month.
Mar 07, 2017Winners of the first half of season two of the STAG Elite League organized by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have continued their dominance when the League Leaders...
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Almost ninety-nine percent of the people who listened to Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar at Port Mourant last Sunday... more
What took place yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and at the headquarters of the Special Organized... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more