Prisoner’s hand severed in block-making machine

Mar 08, 2017

A 21-year-old Lusignan Prison inmate had to be rushed to hospital yesterday, after his right hand was severed while working at a cement block-making machine.
A prison official identified the injured man as Harley English, of Foulis, East Coast Demerara.
The official said he was informed that English and other prisoners were working at the block-making machine when English attempted to remove some debris from the device. His hand was caught in the device, and severed at the wrist.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where, according to the official, efforts are being made to have the wrist re-attached. He was still in the operating theatre up to late last night.
English is said to be serving two six-month sentences for larceny, and is due to be released this month.

