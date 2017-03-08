NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

The Guyana Badminton Association held the presentation for the winners for the National Sports Commission Mashramani Badminton Open & Junior Tournament on Monday last at the National Gymnasium.

NSC Mash Badminton winners display their prizes with Director of Sport Christopher Jones (centre back row) after the presentation.

Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones and the executive members of the GBA made the presentation of trophies and medals to the respective winners along with the opening and closing remarks.

The GBA would like to thank the NSC for their support in the development of Badminton.

The overall winners are:

OPEN LADIES SINGLES:

  1. PRIYANNA RAMDHANI
  2. GREER JACKSON
  3. PRICILLA MOORE & AYANNA WICKHAM-WATSON

OPEN MEN SINGLES:

  1. JONATHAN MANGRA
  2. NICHOLAS ALI
  3. DARRELL CARPENAY & AVINASH ODIT

UNDER-11 GIRLS SINGLES:

  1. KAYLA JORDON
  2. HAILY CHOO-A-FAT
  3. GIANNA RAMNARINE

UNDER-11 BOYS SINGLES:

  1. JONATHAN DEBIDIN
  2. AVINASH RAMNARINE
  3. JARED BIRD & NIKHIL SOOKRAJ

UNDER-13 GIRLS SINGLES:

  1. LESHA SINGH
  2. SASHA SINGH
  3. LATHIKA KANDAYEL & ELESA SANGSTER

UNDER-13 BOYS SINGLES:

  1. ANDREW DEBIDIN
  2. VIKASH MOOTOO
  3. MATTHEW BEHARRY

UNDER-15 GIRLS SINGLES:

  1. CRYSTAL PERMAUL
  2. SARAH SAMAD
