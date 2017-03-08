NSC Mash Badminton winners collect prizes

Latest update March 8th, 2017 12:20 AM
The Guyana Badminton Association held the presentation for the winners for the National Sports Commission Mashramani Badminton Open & Junior Tournament on Monday last at the National Gymnasium.
Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones and the executive members of the GBA made the presentation of trophies and medals to the respective winners along with the opening and closing remarks.
The GBA would like to thank the NSC for their support in the development of Badminton.
The overall winners are:
OPEN LADIES SINGLES:
OPEN MEN SINGLES:
UNDER-11 GIRLS SINGLES:
UNDER-11 BOYS SINGLES:
UNDER-13 GIRLS SINGLES:
UNDER-13 BOYS SINGLES:
UNDER-15 GIRLS SINGLES:
