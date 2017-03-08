New nursery school for Hand-en-Veldt

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, contractors vied for the contract to construct a nursery school in Hand-en-Veldt, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. The engineer’s estimate is $22M.

Tenders were open for the construction and installation of Solar-powered bus sheds. The procuring entity was listed as the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA). The engineer’s estimate was announced at $9M.

Bids were submitted for the supply and installation of grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems on 57 government buildings. The GEA is also the procuring entity for this contract.

Tenders were open for the supply of uniforms, related materials and ready-made uniforms for the indigenous communities. The procuring entity is the Indigenous People’s Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry was once again listed as the procuring entity for the supply of outboard engines and all-terrain vehicles.

Tenders were also open for the rehabilitation of seaming at the Mazaruni Dockyard. The procuring entity is the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD). The engineer’s estimate was announced at $70M.

MARAD is also the procuring entity for the docking of the split barge at the Mazaruni Dockyard. The engineer’s estimate is $70.4M.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica), is the procuring entity for the contract to upgrade Third Street to Back Road, Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $23.5M.

The Ministry of Public Health was listed as the procuring entity for contract to supply and deliver breast milk substitute. DeSinco Limited, with a bid price of $4.8M, was the sole bidder for this contract.

The Health Ministry was also listed as the procuring entity for the procurement of two incubators and one hot-air oven for the Food and Drug Department.

Finally, under the Ministry, bids were submitted for the procurement of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for Regional Health Centres.

Tenders were opened for the procurement of one new Cherry picker (bucket truck). The Ministry of Presidency is the procuring entity.

Tenders were also opened for the construction of the Ministry of the Presidency’s eastern fence located at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $25.4M.

Bids were also submitted for the procurement of vehicles for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the National Anti-narcotic Agency (NANA) and the Police Complaints Authority.

Finally, a tender was opened for the supply of 5,100 tons of crusher run. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. BK International Incorporated, with a bid price of $37.8M, was the sole bidder.