Leading Edge Sports Store supports George, Imlach Tapeball tourney

Leading Edge Sports Store located at Robb and Albert Streets Georgetown has supported Dexter George and Tevin Imlach five-over Tapeball tournament set to commence Saturday at D’Urban Park.

CEO of Leading Edge Sports store Christopher Barnwell (right) presents the trophy to Dexter George.

CEO of the entity Christopher Barnwell presented a trophy to George at a simple ceremony at Demerara Cricket Club on Monday. Barnwell lauded the George and Imlach for staging such a tournament at a time when little cricket is being played mainly due to rain, while George expressed gratitude to Barnwell for his input.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and at stake are trophies, hampers and cash incentives for outstanding teams as well as individual performances. During the finals, which will be played Sunday at the said venue, fans will be able to witness three females in a bowl out competition which will see the champion winning credit to their proposed network.
Interested teams can contact George on 671 0458 or Imlach on 688 7982 for information on registration which will be closed Thursday. All registered teams are asked to be at the venue at 09:00hrs to facilitate a prompt start.

