International Women’s Day 2017 Messages

Below are messages to commemorate International Women’s Day, which is being celebrated today under the theme #BeBoldForChange

Happy Women’s Day 2017

BY UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR PERRY L. HOLLOWAY

International Women’s Day is a globally recognized day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Observed since the early 1990s, International Women’s Day celebrates the collective responsibility of governments, NGOs, charities, corporations, academic institutions, and women’s networks in advancing women’s rights.

Guyana has reason to be proud of advancing women in society. One-third of Guyana’s Parliament is women, putting it into the top 20 percent of the world. The mayor of the country’s capital is a woman, the Acting Chief Justice and the Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary are both women, and there are nine female ministers in the cabinet. All good indicators of progress, but more needs to be done because the goal should be to ensure that all members of a society are given an equal opportunity to contribute, so that the country makes maximum use of all its human capital and not just half.

Guyana is among the poorest nations in the hemisphere, but is on the precipice of becoming one of the richest nations in the hemisphere on a per capita basis. For the first time in its history, the Land of Many Waters may have the financial resources to address longstanding challenges in education, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, the environment, and security. These challenges can, in great part, be addressed with money alone, but other challenges, like gender-based violence and discrimination against women, actually need more than just money. They need a commitment from the people and Government of Guyana.

It will take the combined efforts of ALL men AND women to meet the societal challenges women face, as well as a myriad of other social challenges like suicide, discrimination over sexual orientation, and trafficking in persons.

CHAIRPERSON, TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION, Ms Leila Ramson

On this day, International Women’s Day, I pay tribute to all our women, in Guyana and worldwide who make sacrifices and contribute so much to the well-being of their families, communities and their nations.

I am a mother, full time wife, charity organiser, social activist and chairperson of the Teaching Service Commission, managing national education issues for over eighteen years.

Today, on Women’s International Day, I implore on our women to move forward, unite and remain strong in the conviction that women’s rights are human rights. This is endorsed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states, ‘’All human beings are born with equal and inalienable rights and fundamental freedoms”. These are rights for which you are entitled to live fearlessly and freely – Free of discrimination and gender bias.

Women have made remarkable progress and since the last century has seen a great expansion of legal rights and entitlements in the field of education and empowerment. It is important for you to have equal access to education, training, science and technology in order for you to elevate and empower yourselves. This is the pathway to your success. You have the power to achieve greatness and success in your talented field. Never allow poverty or adverse circumstances to shape your destiny. You are in control of that destiny.

WOMEN GENDER AND EQUALITY COMMISSION

Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030.

The foregoing is UN Women’s theme for this year’s International Women’s Day 2017. The Women and Gender Equality Commission is reminded that the Sustainable Development Goals calls for the attainment of Gender Equality by 2030. That is a mere thirteen years from now. Can we do it?

This year UN Women is putting a spotlight on women in the changing world of work.

To construct a different world for women and girls, the gender gap has to be bridged. It is particularly important that the leadership gender gap that exists in both the public and private sectors be addressed. Leaders in the public and private sectors have a critical role in really driving gender parity. There is growing evidence that shows women in leadership roles benefit the institutions and people they represent. However barriers still exist that serve to limit women’s ability to move into and upwards towards positions of leadership.

In order to foster economic growth and good governance, the private and public sectors need to collaborate to leverage the information and best practices that will drive more women into leadership positions.

GUYANA RESPONSIBLE PARENTHOOD ASSOCIATION (GRPA)

Today, March 8th 2017, the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) salutes all women in Guyana and joins the rest of the world to celebrate the achievements of women, recognizing their work for gender justice and equality.

International Women’s Day is also a time to reflect critically on the barriers that continue to impede women’s progress and society as a whole. This includes Sexual & Reproductive Health and Rights, which is essential to the health and wellbeing of women and girls, and for a fit and productive society. The struggle remains for women and girls to be empowered to make healthy and wise decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive lives, if Guyana is to advance in attaining its goals of sustainable, equitable development.

It is time for a bold shift from this paradigm of power which supports gender based violence, adolescent pregnancy, poverty, suicide, trafficking in persons and a whole range of societal issues which have dire consequences for us.

GUYANA ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN LAWYERS

As the women of Guyana and the world observe International Women’s Day, the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers congratulates the three women who created history in our country and for the legal profession with the conferral of the accolade of Senior Counsel. Notwithstanding it being long in coming, the association records its pride in the fact that in 2017, women who have long been a part of this noble profession, and many of whom had and are still ably acquitting themselves, were placed on equal footing with public acknowledgment of excellence.

The appointments of Hon. Madam Justice Yonette Cummings – Edwards as Acting Chancellor and Hon. Madam Justice Roxane George as Acting Chief Justice, also provide justification for pride among women at the confidence reposed in both judges to ably hold the mantle of leadership of the judiciary while the necessary constitutional and administrative processes are undertaken.

Undoubtedly competent lawyers who later deservedly were promoted to judgeships, these judges are known to be hard workers, and thus we at GAWL are confident of them satisfactorily proving that the confidence reposed in them is not misplaced.

Both of these judges are also following in the footsteps of role model, leader and mentor, Hon. Madam Justice Desiree Bernard, our association’s founding President, and also Hon. Mesdames Justices Claudette La Bennett and Claudette Singh, the former of whom is also a former association President.

This year, 2017, the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in April and will embark on a series of activities during the months of April and May. These activities will include essay competitions for secondary and primary school children, activities with youths and adolescents, and the elderly, a television programme, seminar on legal topics and a health fair.

EUROPEAN UNION

The European Union stands by women in Europe and around the globe today, as it did at the time of its foundation.

In 2017, there are more women in work, more women graduating from universities, and more women active in politics or in top positions than ever before. Within the Commission, women represent 55% of the total workforce. And yet, too many women, especially single mothers, are still struggling to reach economic independence. The rate of women’s employment in the European Union reached an all-time high of 65.5% in 2016 and yet there is still a big difference with the 77% rate of men.

Much more must be done both inside and outside of Europe. Women are often among the most vulnerable, in conflicts, in situations of migration and displacement, and where poverty and climate change hit the hardest. In addition, there is an exponential growth in the numbers of female victims of trafficking arriving in the EU in the current migration context.

Intolerance against women and misogyny manifest themselves in the public sphere as well as behind the cowardly anonymity of the Internet. Attacks on women’s rights are on the rise. Too many Europeans still think sexual intercourse without consent can be justifiable.

Women are also on the frontline of discrimination and violence, especially in conflict areas around the world.

WOMEN FOR CHANGE

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2017, Women For Change takes the opportunity to call on all citizens including our political leaders, members of the public and private sectors, academia and all civil society, to take action to support gender inclusivity.

WFC notes that that while legislative measures guarantee that one-third the number of members of the National Assembly shall be women, in so many other spheres women are under-represented. In this context, the WFC again applauds the appointments of Madam Justice Yonnette Cummings-Edwards and Madam Justice Alison Roxane George, to the positions of Chancellor of the Judiciary Acting and Chief Justice Acting, respectively

As we observe IWD 2017, under the theme, “Be Bold for Change” WFC calls attention specifically to Sustainable Development Goal No. 5: ‘Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls’ and urges actions to ensure women are afforded opportunities to rise to the highest levels in their chosen professions. Likewise, actions must be redoubled to prepare our girls to assume leadership positions across all strata of society.

WFC notes that some of the more troubling challenges remain the high incidence of teenage pregnancy, human trafficking and domestic violence.

Probably our greatest challenge remains violence against the female, be it spousal abuse or abuse of the girl child. With increasing regularity, social media sites and traditional media forms highlight acts of aggression where females are the victims. These acts leave lasting marks, many visible, more not visible, but equally detrimental to the well-being of the female. All too often, these acts of aggression result in the disfigurement of the female or the loss of life.

WFC applauds the work being done by the Office of the First Lady, the Ministries of Education, Public Health, Social Protection, Public Security, Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, and Public Communications to get more girls involved in ICT, other ministries, agencies and departments of the Government and Non-Governmental Organisations, to improve the lives of females, to prevent teenage pregnancies, domestic abuse and to offer opportunities for the holistic development of our women and girls.

IWD 2017 must not be only a time for celebration of women but a time for action. If we, each of us commit to one act that will advance the cause of women in our society, then our country would be a better place.

Be bold for change!